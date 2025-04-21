Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Monday

Kempton

2.55 1 pt – 1 Botanical

Okeechobee remains with potential even embarking on his six-year-old season, but he’s clearly very fragile, having missed another year since his win in the Gordon Richards at Sandown last season, and there are enough doubts over him to look elsewhere at the prices. Military Order has been off the track for even longer and may benefit from a bit more of a test, a comment that also applies to another market leader in Lion’s Pride. Botanical, on the other hand, has race fitness on his side, and he was a bit better than the result when third, half a length behind the reopposing Checkandchallenge, in the Doncaster Mile last time, when racing freely up with a brisk pace and into a headwind. Stepping back up to a mile and a quarter is no issue for him – his best effort came when second in last season’s John Smith’s Cup at York – and getting back on all-weather for the first time since his three-year-old season is no bad thing, either, his forward-going, strong-travelling style of racing looking absolutely ideally for a race run on Kempton’s speed-favouring inner loop.

3.30 No bet advised

This is a pretty weak handicap and it’s easy to see why Sky Safari is favourite considering she’s about the only runner with any real potential and represents a stable in fine form. Odds below 2/1 hardly set the pulse racing, though, and with a lack of really compelling alternatives this has the look of a race to sit out.

4.05 1 pt – 5 Dancing Magic

It’s understandably hard to warm to a five-year-old, 17-race maiden, but if there’s ever going to be a day to catch Dancing Magic then this just might be it. After all, it was just over a year ago that he finished second in a better handicap than this at Chester from a mark of 94, fully 10 lb higher than the one he races off here. He didn’t build on that after, but defeats in maidens on his final two starts perhaps weren’t so bad as they might’ve looked – both came at the hands of well-bred three-year-olds - and the handicapper has been very generous in cutting his mark. Roger Teal has had a couple of winners back from breaks recently, and with Joe Leavy booked claiming 3 lb and stall 1 no bad thing, Dancing Magic does have plenty in his favour.

4.40 1 pt – 2 Dream of Mischief

It may be that this is more of a pipe-opener for Dream of Mischief, as he’s done all of his racing over seven furlongs and a mile since making his debut over this trip back in 2022. On the other hand, though, dropping back to sprinting looks an interesting move, as he’s always been a strong traveller on the all-weather yet has had surprisingly few tries on artificial surfaces. The way he powered through the race when second in a handicap over a mile at this track on his reappearance last season catches the eye in particular, and he returns to action from a mark just 1 lb higher than when successful at Epsom in the summer.

Fairyhouse

3.15 1 pt – 2 Oscars Brother

A pair not yet seen this calendar year stand out in a field otherwise generally lacking in progressive sorts. Farmers Lodge has been successful on both of his starts in handicap hurdles but he’ll need to improve again to defy a 10 lb higher mark and the conditions dictate this is likely to prove more of a test of stamina than he’s faced previously. At the prices Oscars Brother makes much more appeal, he’s likewise improved with each run this season and is only 5 lb higher than when a close third to the highly progressive Flicker of Hope in a stronger race at Navan before Christmas. There’s admittedly a lack of obvious front runners in a race which tends to fall the way of prominently-ridden types, though there’s still every chance this becomes something of an attritional affair on testing ground and there won’t be many, if any, capable of seeing their race out stronger than Oscars Brother.

3.50 No Bet Advised

A Grade 2 event that looks more like a high-end handicap, indeed no fewer than five ran in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham last month. Colonel Mustard fared best of that quintet then and will likely do so again on these terms but, for all he’s a likeable and reliable sort, he’s not one to be siding with for win purposes. Gala Marceau has the class edge but questions to answer, most notably in the jumping department, so it’s her stablemate Kopeck de Mee who appeals as the most interesting runner. His price reflects such, however, and he’s too short for one who has yet to win since moving over from France.

4.20 No Bet Advised

It’s hard to look past the Ryanair runner-up Heart Wood at the weights in this Grade 2, receiving weight from all bar Kilcruit and Rebel Gold and as much as 10 lb from Found A Fifty, but unsurprisingly his price on Sunday afternoon pretty much reflects his chance and, at this stage of the season, enthusiasm isn’t high for piling in at short odds.

5.00 1 pt – 26 Kinturk Kalanisi

If the Scottish National was a tough watch then there’s a definite case for suggesting the Irish version may need to be viewed through the fingers, 31 runners and notably testing ground surely meaning there’ll be plenty who fail to complete. Hopefully, it’ll be a similar form line to Ayr that results in the winner, Kinturk Kalanisi having finished a nose behind the Scottish National winner Captain Cody when the pair filled the places behind Three Card Brag in a maiden at Navan in mid-January. Kinturk Kalanisi was in the process of showing his opening mark to be on the lenient side when unseating 2 out in the Leinster National at Naas on his next start, still to be asked for his effort at the time and trading as low as 2.4 in-running. He races off the same mark here and has the added bonus of Darragh O’Keefe taking over in the saddle from the 7-lb claimer Anna McGuinness. Admittedly, it’s not guaranteed that such an extreme test of stamina will suit Kinturk Kalanisi given that he’s yet to tackle further than 3m, but his handicap mark is such that he’s worth chancing all the same.

Plumpton

2.35 1 pt – 9 Aucunrisque

A smashing end-of-season handicap for the track, contested amongst others by winners of the Haldon Gold Cup (JPR One), Hurst Park Handicap (Martator) and Red Rum Handicap (Sans Bruit) in the latest campaign. None of that trio appeal greatly at the prices, however, in what seems likely to be a race run at a helter-skelter gallop, the locally-trained Aucunrisque surely having a better chance than his odds imply. Admittedly, there’s a chance he’ll find this return to chasing a shock to the system after being campaigned solely over hurdles for the last year or so, but he’s got a few bits of form over the smaller obstacles this season that suggest he’s well treated back over fences (12 lb lower than when last seen in this sphere). He beat a couple of next-time winners from a BHA mark of 129 at Ascot in November and was back in good form at Newbury last time out after finding it tough going in some strongly-contested affairs. He’s got a good-value claimer up and tends to race prominently without actually forcing it these days, tactics that could well pay off round this tight track in a strongly-run race.