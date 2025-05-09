Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Friday

Chester

1.30 0.5 pt ew – 11 Pearl Eye

A race that made limited initial appeal with the most likely types who have interlocking form here last August all towards the head of the betting, but with this race priced up before Pearl Eye ran here on Wednesday, the promise of that run seems to have been overlooked, and if he turns out again quickly, he’s a bit more interesting than 20/1 odds suggest. Short-headed in the Spring Mile at Doncaster, he was awarded that race by the stewards and looked back in that sort of form here on Wednesday, making up a lot of ground from well back. A return to this slightly longer trip is sure to be in his favour given how he rattled home, while promising 7-lb claimer Mason Paetel riding for the first time looks a positive. He’ll need a bit of luck as he can miss the break but is likely to be finishing better than most.

2.05 No bet advised

One of the competitive handicaps towards the end of the card might’ve been a better choice for free-to-air TV coverage than this maiden. Admittedly, there could be a useful type or two in the field, but it’s not an especially difficult race to price up. Maybe The Pouncing Lion, with Ryan Moore up for the in-form Michael Bell, could have the most potential to improve up at a trip that’s sure to suit, but even his price has been trimmed to a point that looks about right.

2.35 0.5 pt – 4 Deepone

A tricky race as few of these look to have their optimum conditions and although the favourite should be as effective back at this trip having run well in Qatar last time, he’s not got enough in hand of his rivals on form to support at such prohibitive odds. We’d rather take a chance on Deepone, the only other previous Group 2 winner in this field who was successful in the Beresford Stakes as a 2-y-o. The wheels came off his 3-y-o season and he made it to the track only once when out the back in the Ballysax but it looks potentially significant that he pitches up here, as opposed to facing easier assignments at home. His trainer Paddy Twomey isn’t noted for tilting at windmills and could hardly have his team in better form right now having saddled eight winners and seven seconds from just twenty-one runners since April 1st.

3.05 1 pt – 13 East India Dock

Some of the top staying handicaps on the Flat can be a bit humdrum these days, especially the ones dominated by fully exposed older horses. But the latest renewal of the Chester Cup doesn’t fall into that category, the market dominated by 4-y-os who could potentially still be ahead of their marks. That’s undoubtedly the case so far as Caballo de Mar is concerned, as he carries a mere 3-lb penalty for his latest impressive win on all-weather and would be 5 lb higher if racing off his new mark. He’s got the run-style and early speed to be able to get handy from stall 8, but there’s just a slight niggle as to whether he’ll have the stamina. Similar sentiments apply to the course winner Who’s Glen, whilst the unexposed Leinster has yet to race beyond 1½m but is very much unexposed after just 4 starts and has a low draw as well as Ryan Moore in the saddle. All things considered, however, it’s hard to get away from East India Dock. He progressed steadily for James Fanshawe as a 3-y-o, winning twice and putting up his best effort when fourth in the Mallard on his final outing, and has done even better since making the switch to James Owen and sent hurdling, losing his unbeaten record when a close third in the Triumph last time out but shaping as well as anything in a truly-run race. It's hard to believe he can’t do better back on the Flat, this longer trip more likely to suit than not given the way he’s been shaping. Stall 6 is the icing on the cake.

3.40 0.5 pt ew – 7 Andaleep (NON-RUNNER)

Andaleep is by some way the oldest in this field and doesn’t have any potential, but he’s still a useful performer on his day and has fared well draw-wise with stall 3 in a race in which none of those towards the top of the betting are particularly well berthed. He’s on the same mark as when second in a valuable handicap at Kempton in November that’s worked out extremely well, and that’s far from his only piece of form from last year that suggests he’s well capable of figuring prominently in a race like this. He didn’t run badly when mid-field in the Easter Classic at Newcastle last time out, so fitness is assured, and he’s a big enough price to be worth chancing each-way, especially with the firms paying out on four places.

Ascot

1.50 1 pt – 8 Power Fizz

Three-year-old handicaps can be something of a minefield at this time of year and this is no exception with three of the four at the head of the weights making their handicap debut. They are obviously open to improvement, but they’ll probably need to be as they come up against a horse in Power Fizz that we know is on a good mark. He won on his handicap debut at the Craven meeting and improved further when just touched off at Goodwood last week by Consolidation. That appeals as very solid form, backed up by a good time with the pair pulling clear. He’s well in off the same mark here and a reproduction of that gives him a better chance of winning than general odds of 11/4 suggest. We were expecting more like a shade under 2/1.