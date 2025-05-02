Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Friday

Newmarket

2.20 No bet advised

Cosmic Year would’ve been well worth his place in the Guineas, but it’s probably no bad thing for his development that Harry Charlton has gone for a more patient approach and he does look the one to beat in this with his form as things stands some of the best on offer and his potential far outstripping that of his rivals (he carries the Timeform large P, denoting the likelihood of further significant improvement). The betting fully accounts for all that, however, making this one to sit out.

2.55 2 pts – 5 Spectacular View

A few of these three-year-olds will no doubt prove themselves well treated but the Timeform top rated Spectacular View looks the pick of them on form in the book and probably has more potential than most as well, making him well worth supporting even as favourite. He got better with each run as a two-year-old, winning at Chelmsford second time out (when getting the better of Fifth Column, who won well off a mark of 86 at Sandown last week) before finishing a good second to the promising First Principle at Kempton. That form has also been advertised in recent weeks, courtesy of the third Spanish Voice’s win in a hot race at the Craven meeting, and that’s substantial evidence that Spectacular View has got into handicaps lightly from a mark of 88, with further progress surely on the cards this year considering his lightly-raced profile.

3.30 0.5 pt – 7 Physique

Fifty Nifty is the improver in this field and it’s easy to see why he’s a short price near the top of the betting considering he finished a good second at this track just over a fortnight ago, beating two that reoppose today, among them main market rival Miss Information. At the prices, though, it could be worth looking elsewhere and it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise to see Physique build on his reappearance promise at the second attempt. It’s true that he was disappointing here last time, but he may have been on the wrong part of the track, and he was a huge eyecatcher at the Lincoln meeting at Doncaster on his first start for Pam Sly. Both those outings were over six furlongs, but Physqiue had loads of form over this trip in Ireland, and with Hollie Doyle booked a more positive ride could be in store (Physique used to make the running in Ireland), which could prove an advantage in a race lacking much pace.

4.05 0.5 pt – 4 Divina Grace

The Jockey Club Stakes looks rather trappy, with neither Silver Knott (having his first outing in Britain since the 2023 Guineas) or Ambiente Friendly (has a bit to prove after a disappointing return) making much appeal at the prices. Divina Grace has something to find on form with that pair, but it’s possible she’ll progress even more now with Andrew Balding. There was a lot to like about the way she dug deep to win the John Porter at Newbury on her return, when ahead of her reposing stable-companion Bellum Justum (who now sports headgear), and there has been a tendency for her to be underestimated through her career, with her forward-going style also likely to be an advantage in this small field.

Goodwood

2.35 1 pt – 2 Holkham Bay

The strong-travelling Holkham Bay improved in lumps last year, winning handicaps at Ascot (2) and York, but there’s a definite case for believing that his mark is still exploitable, especially back at the minimum trip. He plainly wasn’t ready to do himself justice at Southwell on his return last month, going freely in the lead (over 6f) before weakening as though badly in need of the run, but he’d shaped that way on his reappearance in 2024, too, coming on a bundle for the run and beating all bar one in a 26-runner affair at Ascot on his next outing. His usual claimer is back in the saddle here and the speed he shows suggests he’ll be at least as effective back at the minimum trip, even on such a fast track as this.

3.10 0.5 pt – 2 Chorus

A race that’s fraught with danger and best to keep stakes small as a result. Only one of the field has had a run so far this year, a few are lightly raced (and well bred) and several aren’t sure to be suited by the demands of the trip/track under the conditions, either. One that appeals as likely to make further progress this year is the William Haggas-trained Chorus. She took a while to show what she could really do as a 3-y-o but improved a chunk when upped to 1½m for the first time and running out an emphatic winner of a fillies’ handicap at Newmarket on her final start. She needs to do better again stepping into listed company for the first time but hails from a late-developing family and is still unexposed around this distance.

3.45 1 pt – 2 Knebworth

A sprint handicap that surely has the potential to be tactical, only 7 runners and none known for making the running. Knebworth does tend to race prominently, however, and this looks slightly easier than when shaping better than the result on both outings so far this season – he found himself in the disadvantaged group when fifth of 19 at Doncaster on the latest occasion. His claimer has built up a good rapport with him over the last year or so and hopefully a favourable track position will enable him to fend off the less-exposed favourite Waleefy who’s returning to sprinting after improving over 7f last season.