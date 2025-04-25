Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Friday

Sandown

1.50 1 pt – 2 Seraph Gabriel

This is quite often a significant early-season handicap for three-year-olds and there’s sure to be a few well-treated ones lurking in the field. Perhaps the pick of them in terms of potential, though, is Seraph Gabriel for Ralph Beckett. He improved with each of his three runs as a two-year-old, winning on the turf at Lingfield second time out prior to posting a useful effort when second at Redcar in a race that produced an excellent timefigure. Those outings came over seven furlongs, but both times Seraph Gabriel left the impression he’s absolutely crying out for a mile and beyond, a view very much supported by his breeding. This stiff mile in a race that promises to be well run should therefore be a catalyst for further significant improvement, and considering his mark already looks lenient judged on that fine Redcar effort, Seraph Gabriel really does have plenty going for him stepping into handicaps for the first time.

2.25 0.5 pt – 5 Arabian Crown

Almaqam has more potential than the rest, but he looks a bit short at the top of the betting in a race that Timeform ratings say is tight. Indeed, there are cases to make for most and it could be worth taking a chance on the early outsider and apparent Charlie Appleby second string Arabian Crown. He only managed one outing as a three-year-old, but that was an easy win in the Classic Trial on this card, and that was his second all-the-way success at Sandown following a maiden win in a two-year-old season that also yielded victories at listed and Group 3 level. Arabian Crown understandably looked a bit rusty after 10 months off at Meydan in March, but he ran well enough on form when mid-field in a Group 2, and maybe he’ll be sharper now. Ryan Moore is hardly a bad deputy with William Buick on Ancient Wisdom, and if he does adopt the front-running tactics that have brought Arabian Crown success here previously then there’s a chance he gets the run of things in a race lacking much in the way of obvious pace.

3.00 1 pt – 2 Alcantor

Dancing Gemini was impressive at Doncaster last time, but that race did fall apart around him a little and this will surely take more winning again. Indeed, there are three ahead of him (and one level with him) on Timeform ratings, and while Lead Artist, Haatem and Tamfana are all tempting options, French raider Alcantor could be the pick of them for a trainer in Andre Fabre who has already struck on these shores this month. Alcantor was improving late in the autumn of his three-year-old season, winning a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud by a wide margin in October, and he looked potentially better still when finding extra to land a similar race at the same track on his comeback at the end of March. Ryan Moore will probably try to repeat the forcing tactics that served Alcantor so well in those races here, which may be an advantage in a race not full of pace, and he’d hardly be the first from his stable to thrive as a four-year-old and make up into a very smart performer.

3.35 1 pt – 2 I Am I Said

Windlord sets the standard in the Classic Trial following a fine third in the Beresford at the Curragh on his final two-year-old start, but it’s not an insurmountable one, and I Am I Said looks the most obvious contender to improve past him. He looked a very smart prospect when a wide-margin winner of a Newmarket minor event on his only two-year-old outing, impressing visually, on the clock and beating a few subsequent winners for good measure. A son of Almanzor out of a Galileo mare, he’s sure to be suited by stepping up to this trip, and if he improves as much as seems likely (he has the Timeform large P, denoting the likelihood of significant progress) then he’s surely capable of going close for a trainer in Ralph Beckett who won this with Westover back in 2022.

Perth

2.05 1 pt – 7 If Not For Dylan

This is as open as the betting suggests, hard to rule out many of those towards the top of the betting with much confidence, though Mt Fugi Park does look plenty short enough after winning a poorly-contested small-field affair last time out. It’s possible that If Not For Dylan has been laid out for this. He was trained by Andrew Hamilton when grinding out an all-the-way success (from just 3 lb lower) in this race 2 years ago and has had just 2 runs for Lucinda Russell this time round, considerately handled on his return from a long absence before having forcing tactics readopted when winning over 3m at Newcastle at the end of January. Similar tactics will probably be in use again, which is no bad thing at this course, and If Not For Dylan still figures on a handy mark, especially if his new yard is able to eke out even a bit more improvement from the 10-y-o.

2.40 1 pt – 1 Olivers Travels

Finding one in this that has a much better chance than the market suggests isn’t easy but, despite ongoing concerns about his jumping, if there is one we reckon it’s the top-weight Olivers Travels. He went off the boil (in better-quality races) before Christmas having enjoyed a productive time of it in the summer but dropped a bit in the weights as a result and didn’t shape too badly on his return from 4 months off behind the thriving The Boola Boss at Chepstow 3 weeks ago. James Bowen takes over from a claimer, the Chepstow run should have put an edge on him, and plenty of the opposition are opposable for one reason or another.