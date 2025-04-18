Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Friday

Newcastle

1.50 1 pt - 8 Marchogion

This is a really competitive sprint in which cases can be made for over half a dozen, not least the last-time-out winners So Darn Hot and Carbine Harvester but there looks to be plenty of pace on with a maximum field set to go to post and this could set up nicely for something to come from the rear. Although stall 3 doesn’t look ideal for Marchogion, the way he’s likely to be ridden ought to mean it isn’t the disadvantage it could have been, and he looked an obvious sort for this race when catching the eye with a fast-finishing third to the aforementioned duo at Lingfield last time. Marchogion travelled strongly held up but simply had too much ground to make up in the closing stages. Better off at the weights with that pair now, he returns from a short break with his trainer flying and while Oisin Murphy rides one of his stablemates, David Probert has ridden Marchogion on every outing to date so it might prove best not to read too much into the significance of that.

2.25 0.5 pt ew – 9 Brazilian Rose

Cloud Cover is an obvious place to start as the reigning champion coming here with a recent C&D win, but she was 10/1 last year off a mark of 89 and 5/2 last time from 100 so the standout 5/4 can be passed over given she’ll be ridden for plenty of luck and has undergone wind surgery since last seen. Her rivals do look much of a muchness and five of them met in the trial for this at Lingfield last time with Quandary coming out on top. She holds each-way claims with Warren Fentiman taking off 5 lb for the first time who should be able to claim his full allowance, but it is one that was well beaten behind her that day that makes most each-way appeal and that is Brazilian Rose. She’s been steadily progressive this winter, that Lingfield blip aside when she was ridden more prominently and coming from off a strong pace at this track seems much more her bag nowadays. She was behind only Mr Baloo last time, who has gone in again twice since, and from stall 11 she should get the tow into the race that suits her.

3.00 1 pt ew - 5 Popmaster

The market hasn’t missed the unexposed Roi de France, though his form is tied in very closely with Popmaster – the latter now 10 lb better off at weights for when beaten a short head by the likely favourite at Kempton - and he makes the most appeal at nearly three times the price. Popmaster shaped with plenty of encouragement on his first start this year, the remainder in the frame who reoppose all having won twice since and appreciably higher in the weights as a result, and he’s been inconvenienced by the run of the race on two of his three starts since. A well-run race over the straight mile looks to be the ideal scenario for Popmaster and with the services of Paul Mulrennan now enlisted – who’s ridden at least 40 more winners here than any other jockey over the course of this season plus the last five – he makes solid each-way appeal from an attractive mark.

3.35 0.5pt ew – 7 Saint Lawrence

Siding with sprinters coming down the handicap, rather than going up it isn’t necessarily the wisest strategy, but there are exceptions to every rule and Saint Lawrence just might be one of them. A Wokingham winner who was also a close third in a Group 1 Maurice de Gheest at his peak, he went winless last year but it means his BHA mark has dropped from 108 to 99, and there were clear signs of a resurgence over this C&D in January, a third start of the winter that qualified him for this race. Dropped out after a slow start, he was still going well when short of room under two furlongs out and made good late headway after finally asked for his effort, passing the post with running left. This in an open handicap, and a whole host look to have claims, but Saint Lawrence’s look the most compelling at the prevailing odds on Thursday afternoon.

4.07 1 pt – 5 Old Harrovian

A really good race for the Easter Classic, featuring a quartet of really progressive individuals as well as a whole host of very solid all-weather operators, and it’ll certainly take a fair bit of winning. In our view it’s right that Glen Buck and Old Harrovian top the betting, and it isn’t easy to choose between them, but we’ve got slight preference for Old Harrovian whereas the market on Thursday afternoon favours the former. Glen Buck beat Old Harrovian at Southwell in early January and has won very nicely again since, but those wins have come over 11f and 1½m, whereas Old Harrovian dropped back to this C&D next time and scored in a fast time while barely coming off the bridle. He looked highly progressive on the all-weather as a 4-y-o before a spell on the sidelines, and he’s still got scope from a mark in the high-90s, particularly with his stable in such good form at the moment.

4.42 1 pt – 4 Plage de Havre

Roaring Legend has gone from strength to strength since joining Hugo Palmer, 3-3 this year with a couple of those wins coming by wide margins and the latest of them having thrown up winners, but this is undoubtedly tougher giving 4 lb and more away all round. Wonder Legend is another 5-y-o going the right way and he’s a danger, but Plage de Havre may well be an even bigger one and can be backed at a bigger price on Thursday afternoon. Admittedly he couldn’t lay a glove on Wonder Legend last time, but the race could hardly have panned out much worse for him, dropped out in a race run at a crawl, and the winner came in for a good Hollie Doyle ride. There shouldn’t be any lack of pace in this, Murphy taking over in the saddle has to be a plus (so too that sparkling form of the stable), he’s totally unexposed as a stayer and the return to Newcastle where he was so impressive in dismissing Midnight Lion (dual winner since) has to be in his favour.

Lingfield

2.05 1 pt – 6 Silent Age & 7 Son of Man

One of the tricky things when looking at these races on Good Friday is trying to decide which horses have been produced to peak for these valuable contests and is there a solid reason, particularly with the likelihood of a true gallop, to expect some recent form to be overturned. That’s how we see this particular race with both Silent Age and Son of Man fancied to turn the tables on horses they’ve finished behind of late who are shorter in the betting. Silent Age, who was picked up cheaply out of Charlie Appleby’s yard by Ian Williams, won his first 2 starts on the all-weather for previous connections – including a victory over a trio of useful sorts first time out – and has got a bit better with each of his 3 runs (the minimum required to qualify for this meeting) this year, not beaten far at all behind Mr Baloo at Wolverhampton last time. The way he’s shaping up – not to mention his pedigree – suggest a truly-run race stepping up to this trip could unlock more.

Son of Man is another who didn’t reach the heights suggested by a debut success for previous connections, though he was highly tried, and has refound his form for this yard having quickly been cut some sack by the handicapper. He’s finished close up behind Arcadian Nights and Mr Baloo, the 2 favourites for this at the time of putting this preview together, on his last 2 starts, and this slightly longer trip and likelihood of a true gallop give him a realistic chance of turning the tables.

2.40 1 pt – 5 Dragon Icon

Blue Prince has been running very well and the return to 1m could eke out a bit more, but Dragon Icon looks just as interesting and can be backed at a slightly bigger price on Thursday afternoon. Admittedly he hasn’t won since his first 2 starts, but his 3 runs this winter since returning from 6 months off have all been encouraging, the form of each of them is very solid, he’s been well backed each time, and there’s been a reason to mark up each of them to some extent. If you were being picky then you could point to his draw in stall 9 being a little wider than ideal, but other than that he should have lots in his favour with a good pace at this trip likely to prove ideal.

3.15 1 pt - 5 Silky Wilkie

Cajetan heads the market for this having narrowly failed to make the cut for the Sprint Final at Newcastle, but he ran rather flat at Kempton last time and it remains to be seen if the easy 6f here plays to his strengths. Silky Wiilkie hasn’t managed to get his head in front here, but has numerous good efforts to his name over C&D, including when finishing second to Ferrous back in February. That horse has won a good handicap at Southwell since and Silky Wikie’s defeat at Wolverhampton since can be forgiven considering he was caught wide. He’s lurking from an attractive mark of 89 these days which is 9 lb lower than when runner-up in the Ayr Gold Cup last autumn, and in a race that doesn’t look full of pace he might be able to sit in just behind it and take a decisive advantage on the home turn.

3.50 0.5 pt ew – 2 Get Jiggy With It

The temptation is to side with a 3-y-o against the older fillies in this, but the top 3 on adjusted Timeform ratings being drawn in double-figure stalls makes for a tricky-looking puzzle. Get Jiggy With It may well find one or 2 too progressive, but she’s a consistent filly, has an inside berth with a promising young claimer (who rode her last time) on board, and this may well have been the plan since joining this yard (easy to back on her 2 recent starts) so merits a small each-way interest.

Chelmsford

4.30 0.5pt – 3 Mr Lightside

The unbeaten Sky Majesty is well clear on Timeform ratings and could well take this en route to much better things, though if there was a day to oppose her it is probably on her comeback with the run possibly needed with loftier targets lying in wait, already a dual winner at pattern level after all. Since the start of last season front runners have a 24% strike rate over sprint trips at Chelmsford and the one that fits the bill here is Mr Lightside. He boasts some solid form as a two-year-old, both his in-frame efforts at major festivals backed up by the clock, and the step up in trip around a turn on a speed-favouring track should pose no problems. Mr Lightside improved plenty for his debut last season but hails from a yard which is no stranger to landing a big pot on all-weather and should be ready to roll following a 6-month break, also possessing a physique that suggests he will train on.