Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Wednesday

Chester

1.30 1 pt – 12 Stash The Cash 7/1 & 13 Old Chums 6/1

As ever, the draw is the obvious way to tackle these big-field Chester sprints and it’s worth splitting stakes on a pair of well-berthed and in-form runners. Old Chums tops the Timeform ratings and looks sure to find himself somewhere close to pole position from stall 2. He’s had a good time of it on the all-weather lately, winning twice and making the places on his other three outings in 2024, often in races that have produced good timefigures. There’s no obvious reason why he won’t be as effective on turf and a 2 lb rise for his latest second, when nailed late on over seven furlongs, looks lenient, with the step back in trip likely to be in his favour if anything. It’s also worth keeping the unexposed Stash The Cash on side, following his reappearance win on handicap debut at Catterick last month. That was a considerably weaker race, on much more testing ground than he’ll face here, but the way he won it bore the hallmarks of a horse a fair way ahead of its mark, and the fact his final furlong was by far his strongest bodes well for this step back up in trip. Stall 4 should ensure Duran Fentiman is able to adopt a good position and Stash The Cash might easily have gone up more than 8 lb, with further progress a distinct possibility after just four career outings.

2.05 1 pt – 9 Night In Paris 11/2

There’s some weak-looking form on offer in the Lily Agnes – there are only three winners among the eight with experience, and those successes came at Brighton and in a couple of all-weather races that are working out badly – so it’s worth taking the chance that the Timeform top rated Night In Paris can overcome stall 9. For our money, her debut second at Ripon, when short-headed by a well-backed colt of Karl Burke’s, was by some way the most promising thing any of these have yet done. She was fast out of the stalls that day, but it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise to see Jamie Spencer try his more familiar hold-up tactics this time, and if they do go a strong gallop, as seems likely, then perhaps the race could be set up for something with a bit of class finishing strongly.

2.35 1 pt – 11 Kings Merchant 9/2

A lot of the pace in this sprint handicap is drawn in the outside half of the field which, in theory, should mean that one or two of the low-drawn runners get a lovely tow into the race, with a cutaway at the furlong pole for good measure. It may pay not to look beyond the obvious positive of stall one then and to back Kings Merchant. It’s not as if he doesn’t have a sound chance on form, anyway, second only to the thriving Vince L’Amour (who isn’t as well drawn and encounters much less testing ground than his recent wins) on adjusted Timeform ratings. His ready defeat of Miss Anya in a Wolverhampton maiden last time reads better now in light of that one’s two subsequent wins, and he shapes like a horse who could be well suited by the likely strong pace.

3.05 1 pt – 2 Beeley 11/1

A Cheshire Oaks much more about potential than form in the book, and although the likes of Forest Fairy and Galileo Dame come out near the top on both counts, there are other interesting fillies at much bigger prices in the betting, one of whom is Beeley. Admittedly her pre-race antics – she has been withdrawn twice after getting loose at the start – are a concern, particularly at a track which can test temperament more than most, but putting her in the stalls early and without the rider seemed to work to a point at Sandown a couple of weeks ago. She ran a good race that day, finding a stablemate too strong but leaving the distinct impression that this step up in trip will very much be in her favour, by Camelot out of an unraced half-sister to Ask after all. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the form of her sole run at two – indeed on that run it’s possible to argue that she’s achieved as much as any of these, making double-figure odds look big.

3.40 0.5 pt – 6 Pappano 14/1

This has the makings of a warm Chester Vase, Grosvenor Square already a winner at this level on his final run at tqo (doesn’t have a penalty for that), and the others all having created a good impression in wining a novice or maiden. Pappano arguably has the least appealing pedigree of the six, and has probably achieved the least to date, the form of his Wolverhampton win having taken a couple of knocks, but he looked a promising horse that day, impressing with the amount he found having been keen in a steadily-run race. He’s got the size and pedigree to think that he’ll be a better horse on turf – his granddam Gertrude Bell won the Cheshire Oaks on this card in 2010 – and that Wolverhampton experience should stand to him around this sharp track.