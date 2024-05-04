Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Thursday

Chester

1.30 1 pt – 7 Clearpoint 15/2

Lots of pace on here, with Democracy Dilemma perhaps the most likely to lead from stall 2 though it’s easy to see him getting harried into doing too much and this could be run to suit something from the second wave. Roman Dragon is sure to be popular given his draw and course record, but he looks high enough in the weights, fully 9 lb higher for winning by just half a length in Bahrain in February, while its probably no coincidence all of his course wins have come over a bit further. It’s easy to see Clearpoint getting this run to suit from stall 3 and the way he’s performed around Wolverhampton and Lingfield over the winter suggest he’ll be fully effective at this track. He has excuses for his latest defeat at Epsom, getting hampered early on and never really looking comfortable on that downhill track so is in better form than that suggests and as a relatively light-raced four-year-old he’s open to a bit more progress than most. There’s a slight concern he might be better on all-weather on turf, but there’s by no means conclusive proof of that yet and given the other positives for him, he looks worth chancing.

2.05 No Bet Advised

Any regular to this service will know that we aren’t big fans of getting involved in maiden/novice races chock full of lightly raced horses and this is another that we are happy to sit out. Rashabar sets the standard of those with experience having shaped quite well behind Hawaiian on his debut at Newbury but his trainer has been rather quiet and he still falls short of the standard typically required to win this, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was vulnerable to a newcomer. Simply Blue and The Flying Seagull both look possibles on paper but represent yards that haven’t yet really got going with their juveniles.

2.35 1 pt – 5 Dashing Darcey 11/2

It’s a little surprising that the initial market is as one-sided as it is in favour of handicap debutant Never So Brave. There’s no doubting he’s a promising colt, as he showed when winning at Thirsk on his reappearance, but an opening BHA mark of 94 is no gimme against some more battle-hardened types with some solid handicap form. Celtic Warrior isn’t taken lightly given his trainer’s record in handicaps at this course but we slightly favour Dashing Darcey. He was second in what is often quite a warm 7f handicap at Newbury’s Greenham meeting when he was beaten just a head by Teraabb, challenging before that rival before being picked off late. A 2 lb rise for that isn’t harsh and it would be no surprise if this better ground and return to a turning track brought about a little further improvement given he’s a dual winner around Lingfield.

3.05 1 pt – 3 Capulet 9/2

With the exception of Harper’s Ferry, it’s a straightforward enough job to make plausible cases for the rest of the field in the Dee Stakes. God’s Window is shading favouritism at the time of putting this preview together and plainly remains with potential, third in the Futurity on just his second career outing before predictably justifying very short odds with ease in a Nottingham minor event on his return. His pedigree suggests he’ll be at least as effective stepped up to a mile and a quarter here and he holds all the fancy summer entries. Stable form is a bit of a worry so far as the Feilden winner Jayarebe is concerned so that leaves Bracken’s Laugh and Capulet. This pair ran against each other in a minor event at Chelmsford last month, the latter sent off odds on but the former coping much better with a steadily-run mile and running out a decisive winner. For us, there’s a good chance Capulet will reverse the placings over this longer trip, however, his two-year-old performances strongly suggesting that a mile would be inadequate this season and likely that Ryan Moore will revert to going from the front in this, Aidan O’Brien having farmed the Dee Stakes for many years. Take away the Chelmsford effort, and it’s safe to say that Capulet would have been a fair bit shorter than his price on Wednesday afternoon.

3.40 1 pt – 3 Deauville Legend 9/2

Deauville Legend progressed extremely well as a three-year-old, an emphatic winner of the Great Voltigeur on his penultimate start and an excellent fourth in the Melbourne Cup on the final one. That Australian adventure maybe had an adverse effect on him last season, however, not at his best in a truncated campaign and not seen out after August. That does mean that he reappears minus a penalty in this Group 3, however, and whilst there’s obviously an element of educated guesswork involved in gauging whether he’ll be back to something like his best after more than eight months off, we feel there’s sufficient in his price to justify the risk, especially as those ahead of him in the betting aren’t exactly bombproof.

Huntingdon

1.50 1 pt – 9 Mammies Boy 12/1

The obvious place to start with this race is the top-weight and assured favourite King of The Road. He’s been successful in a couple of large-field handicaps at Market Rasen on his last two starts, making the running on each occasion, and a further 10 lb rise needn’t necessarily prevent him from completing the hat-trick. He didn’t look straightforward last time, however, flashing his tail and wandering under pressure, and there is a concern as to how he’ll react if taken on for the lead, that worry enough to look for an alternative at the prices. The one we want to do it with is Mammies Boy, who was fifth when King of The Road gained the first of his Market Rasen wins. The form of that race has worked out notably well yet Mammies Boy wasn’t seen to best effect, not settling properly and understandably having little left for the finish having tanked up to the leaders at around halfway. Prior to that, he’d put it all together for the first time in a handicap when successful in a similar race to this at Taunton and, whilst acknowledging his profile is a bit hit and miss to say the least, he’ll look a big price if settling better and back on his game here.