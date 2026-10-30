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Timeform TV Focus: Friday ITV tips

Sporting Life Plus
Fri November 06, 2026 · 2h ago

ITV Racing tips: Timeform TV Focus team highlight their selections for Friday

The Timeform TV Focus team provide their best bets on all the ITV action!

The crack team of analysts, reporters, and handicappers behind their world-renowned data and ratings help you find more value every week with leading insight and winning picks.

You can now take advantage of their decades of racing knowledge for free with Sporting Life Plus, with one selection provided for our members at 5pm the night before all major ITV racedays.

Then, at 11am on the morning of racing, all remaining selections will be free to view on the same page.

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