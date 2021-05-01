Horse racing analysis: Timeform's highest-rated milers of 2021

The emergence of Palace Pier last season provided a much needed shot in the arm for a mile division that had been largely underwhelming since Kingman was showcasing his sizzling turn of foot in 2014. Palace Pier became the highest-rated miler since his sire, Kingman, when earning a Timeform rating of 132 for his victory in last season's Prix Jacques le Marois and he also inherited the mantle of 'highest-rated horse in training' after Ghaiyyath was retired. Palace Pier has comfortably won all three starts in the bet365 Mile, Lockinge Stakes and Queen Anne Stakes this season without needing to be at his best, but he might need to recapture the top-class form he showed last year if he is to maintain his position at the top of the tree. That is because the mile division, for so long in need of a star, is now responsible for the highest-rated horse in training in Palace Pier and probably the most exciting horse in training in Baaeed (125p).

You in Two | Racing Edition - Oisin Murphy

A Timeform rating is a function of opportunity as well as ability, and, the unbeaten Baaeed has not yet had the chance to post a big figure. William Haggas has resisted the temptation to throw Baaeed in the deep end, instead opting to take gradual steps up the ladder. That has set the foundations for what looks likely to be a successful career at the highest level, but the fact Baaeed has yet to compete above Group 3 company, or tackle top-class rivals, means he has not faced a scenario conducive to clocking a big rating, for all he could hardly have created a better visual impression. Baaeed has not yet faced a rival who has made him show the true extent of his ability, but the Timeform 'p' attached to his rating indicates he is expected to raise his game when the situation demands it. Baaeed is by no means the only talented three-year-old on the scene, however, as Poetic Flare (127) has also shown himself to be a high-class colt. Campaigned in typically bold fashion by Jim Bolger, Poetic Flare has already raced six times this year, winning on three occasions, most notably in the 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes. His four-and-a-quarter-length success in the St James's Palace represents the best performance by a three-year-old miler this season but he was unable to replicate that form when readily brushed aside by improving filly Alcohol Free (122) in the Sussex Stakes. Poetic Flare came off the bridle a long way out at Goodwood and seemed unsuited by the track but, given the constitution and toughness he has displayed, he seems likely to bounce back quickly.



Poetic Flare may have been below his best at Goodwood but Alcohol Free (122) still deserves credit for that career-best effort. On pedigree it was no certainty that Alcohol Free, the winner of last season's Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs, would stay a mile this year, but she has had no issue with the trip. She has also proved versatile in regards ground conditions as she won the Coronation Stakes on ground described as soft by Timeform and ran to a similar level when third on good to firm ground in a red-hot edition of the Falmouth Stakes. That Falmouth Stakes form could hardly be working out better as Mother Earth (115) won the Prix Rothschild next time, while Lady Bowthorpe (120) successfully stepped up in trip in the Nassau. The Falmouth winner, Snow Lantern (118), was by no means disgraced when third in the Sussex Stakes, but she couldn't match the winner's speed and will probably need the emphasis more on stamina if she is to raise her game.