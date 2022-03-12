Sporting Life
Sandown stages the pick of the action on Saturday
Timeform tips & preview for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
16:56 · FRI March 11, 2022

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Lingfield and Sandown on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker

Luccia - 15:00 Sandown

Luccia created an excellent impression when making a successful debut at Warwick last month, storming six and a half lengths clear in the style of an exciting prospect.

Her strength at the finish there suggests she is capable of raising her game at this stiffer track, but even the form she showed at Warwick makes her the one to beat.

The four-year-old Luccia receives plenty of weight from her older rivals, some of whom are penalised, and she is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver

Nocte Volatus - 16:45 Sandown

Nocte Volatus has enjoyed a productive campaign and made it three wins for the season when successful at Huntingdon last week.

Nocte Volatus, who has won all three of his completed starts this season, produced his best effort yet at Huntingdon and the style of that success suggests he might have more to offer as he was well on top at the finish.

A 7 lb penalty might not be enough to stop this in-form improver from following up.

The Timeform Flag

Fat Gladiator - 16:41 Lingfield

  • Sectional Flag, Horse In Focus

Fat Gladiator caught the eye when third on his handicap debut at Kempton last month, looking unlucky not to finish closer after finding himself further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

Fat Gladiator was slowly into stride and then raced freely, showing his inexperience, but he made good headway over a furlong out and then stayed on strongly, clocking a notable sectional time.

That was an eye-catching effort and he is able to run off the same mark here, so better can be expected.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

