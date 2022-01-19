Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.

AMARILLO SKY – 13:50 Newbury Pace Forecast: Weak

AMARILLO SKY (1) made every yard of the running to open his account over fences at Wincanton in November, just needing to be ridden out to win by a length and a half. He had to settle for second at Ascot last time, but that still represented another big step in the right direction, showing useful form to be beaten only three lengths behind Brave Seasca (who has won again since). Amarillo Sky is just 1 lb higher in the weights here and another bold bid is expected, particularly if enjoying the run of the race as seems likely given the weak pace forecast.

GRAN LUNA – 15:30 Newbury Pace Forecast: Very Weak

GRAN LUNA (3) showed improved form to regain the winning thread over this course and distance three weeks ago, benefiting from a more positive ride than previously and taking her record at Newbury to three wins from as many starts. She was headed at two out after dictating for much of the race, so it was to her credit that she was able to fight back on the run-in to get the verdict by a head. This will be tougher from a 2 lb higher mark, but it’s easy to see this race panning out in much the same fashion given that Gran Luna faces no obvious competition for the lead. She should prove very difficult to pass once again.

THE TRON – 16:35 Southwell Pace Forecast: Very Strong

THE TRON had a bit in hand when getting off the mark over this course and distance eight days ago, his rider timing things nicely as he edged ahead close home to win by a neck. He escaped a penalty for that victory when following up at Wolverhampton on Friday, again winning by a narrow margin (just a short head) but deserving extra credit after coming from further back than ideal in a race run at just a fair gallop. By contrast, the pace today is expected to be very strong and that could bring out more improvement in The Tron, who is fancied to concede 5 lb all round to complete the hat-trick.