Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.

ROCKFIRE – 15:05 Lingfield Pace Forecast: Even

Very few of these have any history of making the running, so it’s easy to see why the pace forecast is just even. Quickdrawmcgraw led on his latest outing and could well do so again, but it’s not a strong view given that he is stepping up markedly in trip here. It’s possible to predict with a bit more confidence that ROCKFIRE will be ridden close to the pace as he showed improved form under similar tactics when filling the runner-up spot at Wolverhampton three weeks ago, keeping on well in first-time blinkers to pass the post two and a half lengths behind the winner. Rockfire can race from the same mark here and he will be suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter, so he looks to have plenty in his favour when you consider that he is likely to be better placed than most as well.

EXCELING – 16:00 Kempton Pace Forecast: Weak

This is another race in which it could pay to be handy given the weak pace forecast, identifying EXCELING as very much one to keep on the right side. Exceling has been ridden prominently in two of her last three starts, resulting in a first career victory over this course and distance in November and a good second at Lingfield eight days ago. She was beaten just a neck on the last occasion, showing more than enough to suggest she is capable of defying this sort of mark. That form is beginning to work out well – the fifth won her next start and the fourth has finished second since – and a no-nonsense ride here will give Exceling every chance of going one place better in a race where plenty of her rivals have questions to answer.

SYDNEY STREET – 17:30 Kempton Pace Forecast: Weak

SYDNEY STREET usually races close to the pace and he even made the running when finishing third on his penultimate outing at Chelmsford, hitting a low of 1.29 in-running before being headed well inside the final furlong. That was a big step in the right direction and he improved again when getting off the mark at Kempton last time. Settled just off the pace in the early stages, he was ridden to lead entering the final two furlongs and then showed a really good attitude to fend off the favourite, ultimately getting the verdict by a length in a race where the first two pulled a long way clear of the rest. The peak forecast here is weak and it’s encouraging to know that Sydney Street can go to the front should it be required. In fact, there must be a good chance he’ll get a soft lead and that eventuality – along with just a 7 lb rise in the weights – makes Sydney Street very hard to oppose in his follow-up bid.