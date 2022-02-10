Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Thursday.

Timeform produce Pace Maps for every race in the UK and Ireland and they are available to Race Pass customers. They offer a quick view of how a race is going to be run. Shown in graphics (in draw order on the Flat), horses to the right are expected to race prominently, while horses to the left are expected to race in rear. There are hints too as to whether a strong pace will disadvantage those who will race toward the front end and conversely in a slowly-run contest is it the hold-up horses who will struggle? For this feature we interpret that data in terms of in-running hints and offer potential selections.

AJAY’S WAY – 14:10 Doncaster Pace Forecast: Strong

Sackett (7), Minella Examiner (2) and Clondaw Pretender (6) are all predicted to go forward in this big-field handicap, so it’s easy to understand why a strong pace has been forecast. One horse who should be suited by such a scenario is AJAY’S WAY (8), who delivered his challenge from a fair way back when making a successful chasing debut at Fakenham last month, finding plenty after the last to land the spoils by half a length. This will be tougher from a 4-lb higher mark, but Ajay’s Way remains with potential over fences granted a stiffer test of stamina – he should get that today now stepping back up in trip to three miles in a race likely to be run at a strong gallop.

YGGDRASIL – 14:27 Ffos Las Pace Forecast: Very Weak

Nikap (3) has been ridden positively in all four starts for the Evan Williams stable and she could be the one to press on in this line-up, but the pace is unlikely to be frenetic given the lack of obvious competition for the lead. Of the rest, YGGDRASIL (4) is one who usually races prominently and there was plenty to like about his chasing debut at Bangor in November, jumping well and just needing to be pushed out on the run-in to win by half a length. Yggdrasil should get a good tow into today’s race from Nikap, giving him first crack at that rival in what is likely to be a steadily-run affair. He is fancied to improve again to defy a 6-lb rise in the weights.

ROAD WARRIOR – 14:45 Doncaster Pace Forecast: Very Weak

ROAD WARRIOR (2) usually leads in his races and could prove very difficult to pass if allowed to dictate a modest gallop in this small field. That was certainly the case when he registered his latest victory at Sedgefield on Boxing Day, dominating from the start and finding extra when tackled before the last, ultimately winning by four and a half lengths. After filling the runner-up spot in both his subsequent starts, Road Warrior has been found a good opportunity to get his head back in front today – after all, he is clearly on a good mark still and it’s highly likely that he’ll enjoy the run of the race.