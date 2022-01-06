Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Thursday.

Spartan Fighter - 14:35 Newcastle Pace Forecast: Very Weak

Hold-up horses are usually favoured at Newcastle, where the stiff finish can take a toll in races run at a good gallop. However, it could be a different story in this seven-furlong handicap as SPARTAN FIGHTER is unlikely to face any competition for the lead and, therefore, should be able to cut out a steady gallop. Spartan Fighter has won three of his last four starts, all at this venue, and should again prove difficult to pass.

Crazy Spin - 16:30 Chelmsford Pace Forecast: Weak

CRAZY SPIN bounced back to form when finishing a close-up third at Southwell last month, appreciating the switch to front-running tactics and travelling with a lot more enthusiasm than she had previously. There's not much pace on the cards here, so a prominent position is likely to be an advantage and this looks like a good opportunity for Crazy Spin.

Macs Dilemma - 17:30 Chelmsford Pace Forecast: Strong

MACS DILEMMA won at 80/1 on his first start for John O'Shea at Wolverhampton last month but there was no fluke about the performance, and if anything he deserves extra credit for coming from the rear in a race run at a steady gallop. A strong pace looks likely here as Twentysharesofgrey and Rinty Maginty have a history of making the running, while Dors Toyboy and Havergate Island should also be prominent and ensure there's no easing of the tempo. The brisk early pace should make it easier for Macs Dilemma to pass rivals in the straight.