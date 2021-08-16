Sporting Life
Action from Wolverhampton
There is all-weather racing at Wolverhampton on Thursday

Timeform tips and analysis: Thursday pace angles

By Timeform
12:40 · THU December 30, 2021

Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Thursday.

THE TWO AMIGOS – 14:05 Haydock

Pace Forecast: Very Weak

Haydock pace map

They are likely to go a sensible pace here on heavy ground and THE TWO AMIGOS (2) could prove difficult to pass if getting into a rhythm at the head of affairs.

A thorough stayer, The Two Amigos has already demonstrated his effectiveness under these conditions by hitting the frame in the last two renewals of the Grand National Trial over this course and distance, including when beaten only eight lengths into third in the latest edition in February.

He is back down to a workable mark and a more forceful ride in these calmer waters will see him to better advantage than when struggling (already beaten when falling at the twelfth) on his reappearance in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

OBSIDIAN KNIGHT – 16:30 Wolverhampton

Pace Forecast: Even

Wolverhampton pace map Thursday

OBSIDIAN KNIGHT has the best form in this novice event and jockey Mark Crehan would be wise to keep things simple by positioning his mount close to a gallop which is expected to be no more than even.

Obsidian Knight was unfancied in the betting before his debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, but he produced a promising first effort in the end, quickening to lead over a furlong out before being worn down close home.

He is likely to progress further and this looks a straightforward opportunity for him to get off the mark in a race which should pan out nicely for him.

POWER ON – 19:30 Wolverhampton

Pace Forecast: Strong

Wolverhampton pace map Thursday 2

Plenty of these like to get on with things and that could play into the hands of POWER ON, who usually races off the pace due to his tendency to start slowly.

Admittedly, Power On has struggled for form recently, but he had plausible excuses when down the field at this course last time, never managing to get involved from rear in a steadily-run affair.

It will be a surprise if we get a similar scenario today and Power On has the form in the book to be a serious player if he’s on a going day, now 4 lb lower in the weights than when winning at Chelmsford in August.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

