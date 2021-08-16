Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Thursday.

THE TWO AMIGOS – 14:05 Haydock Pace Forecast: Very Weak

They are likely to go a sensible pace here on heavy ground and THE TWO AMIGOS (2) could prove difficult to pass if getting into a rhythm at the head of affairs. A thorough stayer, The Two Amigos has already demonstrated his effectiveness under these conditions by hitting the frame in the last two renewals of the Grand National Trial over this course and distance, including when beaten only eight lengths into third in the latest edition in February. He is back down to a workable mark and a more forceful ride in these calmer waters will see him to better advantage than when struggling (already beaten when falling at the twelfth) on his reappearance in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

OBSIDIAN KNIGHT – 16:30 Wolverhampton Pace Forecast: Even

OBSIDIAN KNIGHT has the best form in this novice event and jockey Mark Crehan would be wise to keep things simple by positioning his mount close to a gallop which is expected to be no more than even. Obsidian Knight was unfancied in the betting before his debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, but he produced a promising first effort in the end, quickening to lead over a furlong out before being worn down close home. He is likely to progress further and this looks a straightforward opportunity for him to get off the mark in a race which should pan out nicely for him.

POWER ON – 19:30 Wolverhampton Pace Forecast: Strong

Plenty of these like to get on with things and that could play into the hands of POWER ON, who usually races off the pace due to his tendency to start slowly. Admittedly, Power On has struggled for form recently, but he had plausible excuses when down the field at this course last time, never managing to get involved from rear in a steadily-run affair. It will be a surprise if we get a similar scenario today and Power On has the form in the book to be a serious player if he’s on a going day, now 4 lb lower in the weights than when winning at Chelmsford in August.