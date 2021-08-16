Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Chacun Pour Soi - heading to potentially epic Champion Chase
Chacun Pour Soi sets an exacting standard in the Tingle Creek

Timeform tips and analysis on Saturday

By Timeform
16:37 · FRI December 03, 2021

The ratings banker

Chacun Pour Soi – 14:25 Sandown

Chacun Pour Soi met with a surprise defeat in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March, but his overall strike rate since joining the Willie Mullins yard is excellent with seven wins from nine starts. He has established himself as Timeform’s highest-rated jumps horse in training along the way, running to a figure of 179 not once but twice last season, first when winning the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown for the second year in a row and then when bouncing back from his Cheltenham defeat with a dominant victory at the Punchestown Festival. He is clearly a two-mile chaser out of the very top drawer and, all being well after seven months off, it’s hard to see what can stop him from taking his Grade One tally to six in the Tingle Creek. For context, Chacun Pour Soi is rated 11 lb superior to his chief market rival Nube Negra and at least 16 lb superior to his other three rivals.

New customer offer for Paddy Power

The big improver

Might I – 12:05 Sandown

Might I showed fairly useful form in two starts in bumpers last season, making a successful debut at Warwick around this time last year before going on to finish fifth in a listed contest at Newbury in February. It was another eight months before we saw him again, but his hurdling debut at Newton Abbot was well worth the wait, beating a subsequent winner by 11 lengths in good style. The most impressive aspect of that performance was the way Might I travelled through the race, leading on the bridle approaching the final two furlongs before quickening clear. That form is the best on offer in this line-up and the large ‘P’ attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is still open to significant improvement. He can defy a penalty to maintain his unbeaten record over timber before going on to bigger and better things.

The Timeform Flag

Deise Aba – 15:00 Sandown

Horse For Course, Timeform Top Rated

Deise Aba was out of sorts for much of the 2020/21 campaign – symptomatic of the problems endured by the Philip Hobbs stable – but he registered a comfortable success in the Masters Handicap Chase at this course on the one occasion he did run up to form, proving better than ever in fact to win that race for the second year in succession. They are his only previous visits to Sandown, so he is two from two at the track, and the longer trip this time is unlikely to be an issue given he has often shaped like a thorough stayer. Beaten just a neck over hurdles at Aintree last month, he has clearly returned in good heart and his yard is going much better this season than it was at any stage last term. Deise Aba is back over fences here and another bold bid is expected from only 3 lb higher in the weights than when successful in February.

New customer offer for Betfair

Click here to read more about Timeform Flags

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING