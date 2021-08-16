The ratings banker Chacun Pour Soi – 14:25 Sandown Chacun Pour Soi met with a surprise defeat in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March, but his overall strike rate since joining the Willie Mullins yard is excellent with seven wins from nine starts. He has established himself as Timeform’s highest-rated jumps horse in training along the way, running to a figure of 179 not once but twice last season, first when winning the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown for the second year in a row and then when bouncing back from his Cheltenham defeat with a dominant victory at the Punchestown Festival. He is clearly a two-mile chaser out of the very top drawer and, all being well after seven months off, it’s hard to see what can stop him from taking his Grade One tally to six in the Tingle Creek. For context, Chacun Pour Soi is rated 11 lb superior to his chief market rival Nube Negra and at least 16 lb superior to his other three rivals.

The big improver Might I – 12:05 Sandown Might I showed fairly useful form in two starts in bumpers last season, making a successful debut at Warwick around this time last year before going on to finish fifth in a listed contest at Newbury in February. It was another eight months before we saw him again, but his hurdling debut at Newton Abbot was well worth the wait, beating a subsequent winner by 11 lengths in good style. The most impressive aspect of that performance was the way Might I travelled through the race, leading on the bridle approaching the final two furlongs before quickening clear. That form is the best on offer in this line-up and the large ‘P’ attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is still open to significant improvement. He can defy a penalty to maintain his unbeaten record over timber before going on to bigger and better things.

The Timeform Flag Deise Aba – 15:00 Sandown Horse For Course, Timeform Top Rated Deise Aba was out of sorts for much of the 2020/21 campaign – symptomatic of the problems endured by the Philip Hobbs stable – but he registered a comfortable success in the Masters Handicap Chase at this course on the one occasion he did run up to form, proving better than ever in fact to win that race for the second year in succession. They are his only previous visits to Sandown, so he is two from two at the track, and the longer trip this time is unlikely to be an issue given he has often shaped like a thorough stayer. Beaten just a neck over hurdles at Aintree last month, he has clearly returned in good heart and his yard is going much better this season than it was at any stage last term. Deise Aba is back over fences here and another bold bid is expected from only 3 lb higher in the weights than when successful in February.