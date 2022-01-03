Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Monday.

Star of Valour - 12:40 Lingfield Pace Forecast: Strong

Prince Rock and Breguet Boy have a history of making the running while Eevilynn Drew and Plymouth Rock are also likely to be prominent, so a strong pace looks on the cards. Those ridden with a bit of patience could be at an advantage and STAR OF VALOUR, who tends to be held up in mid-division, looks interesting as he has slipped to below his last winning mark and is down in class. Hollie Doyle is a positive jockey booking.

Lanty Slea - 13:00 Musselburgh Pace Forecast: Weak

LANTY SLEA failed to complete in unfortunate circumstances at Sedgefield in November, stumbling on the home turn and unseating his rider, but he may be able to gain compensation here as he appears to be on a fair mark for this handicap debut and should get the race run to suit. Lanty Slea, who tried to make the running at Sedgefield, is unlikely to face much pressure for the lead here and his rider, Conor Rabbitt, should be able to dictate his own terms.

Mudlahhim - 18:30 Wolverhampton Pace Forecast: Weak

This seven-furlong handicap is unlikely to be run at a strong gallop and that should suit prominent-racers, who are often at an advantage in any case around this sharp track that has a short home straight. Golden Force looks set to make the running but MUDLAHHIM is also likely to be in an advantageous position close to the pace. Mudlahhim looks well handicapped based on the form he showed when successful at Kempton in August and he can pounce in the straight.