Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The horses break from the starting stalls at Lingfield
The horses break from the starting stalls at Lingfield

Timeform tips and analysis: Monday pace angles

By Timeform
10:55 · MON January 03, 2022

Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Monday.

Star of Valour - 12:40 Lingfield

Pace Forecast: Strong

1240 Lingfield pace map

Prince Rock and Breguet Boy have a history of making the running while Eevilynn Drew and Plymouth Rock are also likely to be prominent, so a strong pace looks on the cards. Those ridden with a bit of patience could be at an advantage and STAR OF VALOUR, who tends to be held up in mid-division, looks interesting as he has slipped to below his last winning mark and is down in class. Hollie Doyle is a positive jockey booking.

Lanty Slea - 13:00 Musselburgh

Pace Forecast: Weak

1300 Musselburgh pace map

LANTY SLEA failed to complete in unfortunate circumstances at Sedgefield in November, stumbling on the home turn and unseating his rider, but he may be able to gain compensation here as he appears to be on a fair mark for this handicap debut and should get the race run to suit. Lanty Slea, who tried to make the running at Sedgefield, is unlikely to face much pressure for the lead here and his rider, Conor Rabbitt, should be able to dictate his own terms.

Mudlahhim - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Pace Forecast: Weak

1830 Wolverhampton pace map

This seven-furlong handicap is unlikely to be run at a strong gallop and that should suit prominent-racers, who are often at an advantage in any case around this sharp track that has a short home straight. Golden Force looks set to make the running but MUDLAHHIM is also likely to be in an advantageous position close to the pace. Mudlahhim looks well handicapped based on the form he showed when successful at Kempton in August and he can pounce in the straight.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING