Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Monday.
WHEN YOU'RE READY was suited by coming off a strong pace when scoring over course and distance a few weeks ago and he may get a similar scenario here. Flagrant Delitiep, Golden Whisky, Aubusson and One For Rosie all have a history of making the running, so a good gallop looks on the cards and a patient ride may be an advantage. When You're Ready should be finishing strongly from off the pace.
KATESON has stamina to prove over three miles but this race is unlikely to be run at a strong gallop and there's a good chance he will be handed an uncontested lead. Nothing else in this race has a history of making the running, so Kateson, who attempted to make all over two and a half miles at Aintree last time, should be allowed to dictate his own gallop. He highlighted his wellbeing when a good third behind a couple of unexposed and well-handicapped rivals at Aintree.
TUDOR CITY is a confirmed hold-up performer and is at his best when coming off a strong gallop. He may get such a scenario at Leopardstown today as among the 18-runner field is the front-running Patience Patience, who is unlikely to get an easy time of things given the presence of others who like to be prominent. A strong gallop will suit those looking to make headway from the rear, such as Tudor City.
