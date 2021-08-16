Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Monday.

When You're Ready - 13:05 Chepstow Pace Forecast: Strong

WHEN YOU'RE READY was suited by coming off a strong pace when scoring over course and distance a few weeks ago and he may get a similar scenario here. Flagrant Delitiep, Golden Whisky, Aubusson and One For Rosie all have a history of making the running, so a good gallop looks on the cards and a patient ride may be an advantage. When You're Ready should be finishing strongly from off the pace.

Kateson - 14:10 Chepstow Pace Forecast: Very Weak

KATESON has stamina to prove over three miles but this race is unlikely to be run at a strong gallop and there's a good chance he will be handed an uncontested lead. Nothing else in this race has a history of making the running, so Kateson, who attempted to make all over two and a half miles at Aintree last time, should be allowed to dictate his own gallop. He highlighted his wellbeing when a good third behind a couple of unexposed and well-handicapped rivals at Aintree.

Tudor City - 14:20 Leopardstown Pace Forecast: Strong

TUDOR CITY is a confirmed hold-up performer and is at his best when coming off a strong gallop. He may get such a scenario at Leopardstown today as among the 18-runner field is the front-running Patience Patience, who is unlikely to get an easy time of things given the presence of others who like to be prominent. A strong gallop will suit those looking to make headway from the rear, such as Tudor City.