Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a Flag of note at Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday.

The ratings banker Al Aasy - 14:50 Newbury Al Aasy has come off second best in a scrap on his last couple of starts, but he has a clear class edge over his rivals and should be too good here. Al Aasy is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form he showed when a four-length winner of the Aston Park Stakes over a mile and a half here in May. He had been an impressive winner over the same course and distance in the John Porter Stakes on his reappearance, again impressing with how smoothly he moved through the race. Al Aasy's response under pressure hasn't been quite so impressive the last twice, though he was against a teak-tough rival who enjoyed a tactical advantage at Newmarket, while a subsequent gelding operation might also have had a positive impact. He is the class act here.

The big improver Aramaic - 15:25 Newbury Aramaic is on a steep upward curve and can remain a step ahead of the handicapper. The progressive three-year-old had little trouble completing a simple task at Musselburgh last month and he also won with plenty in hand on his handicap debut at York two weeks ago, looking a long way ahead of his opening mark. Aramaic had been shaping as if a step up to a mile and a quarter would suit, and that proved to be the case at York as he kept on well to score by three and a quarter lengths. The handicapper has hit him with a 7 lb rise in the weights but that should not be enough to stop such a lightly-raced and progressive colt. Incidentally, trainer William Haggas won this race last season with a similar sort in Ilaraab.

The Timeform Flag Mashaaer - 13:00 Newmarket (Sectional Flag, Horse In Focus, Top-Rated) Mashaaer ran a race full of promise when runner-up at Ascot on debut and she should improve significantly for the experience. Mashaaer showed obvious signs of inexperience at Ascot, breaking slowly, but she made impressive late headway to get within a length and a half of the winner, a filly who had the benefit of a run under her belt. The Ascot race was run at only a steady gallop so Mashaaer deserves plenty of credit for making up so much ground, and she clocked a good closing sectional in the process. That form is just about the best on offer and, with improvement expected, she should take plenty of beating.