The Ratings Banker

Aso - 15:00 Sandown

Constitution Hill is at least 10lb clear of his rivals in the Tolworth Hurdle and is understandably a long odds-on favourite. However, one at a bigger price on the Sandown card who also has strong claims on the figures is ASO in the veterans' handicap chase.

The 12-year-old Aso may not be as good as he once was - he has twice finished placed in the Ryanair Chase - but he showed at Haydock last time that he retains a smart level of ability and is a cut above most horses who contest veterans' chases.

Aso had to settle for second on that first start in a veterans' chase, but it looked like a strong race of its type and there was no shame in him finding only a revitalised Blaklion too good.

Aso is at least 3lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and this looks like an excellent opportunity for him to register a first success since New Year's Day in 2019.