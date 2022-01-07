Sporting Life
The Veterans' Chase Final takes place at Sandown
The Veterans' Chase Final takes place at Sandown

Timeform tips and analysis for Sandown and Lingfield on Saturday

By Timeform
18:50 · FRI January 07, 2022

Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Sandown and Lingfield on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker

Aso - 15:00 Sandown

Constitution Hill is at least 10lb clear of his rivals in the Tolworth Hurdle and is understandably a long odds-on favourite. However, one at a bigger price on the Sandown card who also has strong claims on the figures is ASO in the veterans' handicap chase.

The 12-year-old Aso may not be as good as he once was - he has twice finished placed in the Ryanair Chase - but he showed at Haydock last time that he retains a smart level of ability and is a cut above most horses who contest veterans' chases.

Aso had to settle for second on that first start in a veterans' chase, but it looked like a strong race of its type and there was no shame in him finding only a revitalised Blaklion too good.

Aso is at least 3lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and this looks like an excellent opportunity for him to register a first success since New Year's Day in 2019.

The Big Improver

Hermes Boy - 15:35 Sandown Park

HERMES BOY was a big eye-catcher on his debut over hurdles at Worcester, where he finished powerfully in second behind subsequent Grade 2 winner I Like To Move It.

Hermes Boy then failed to meet expectations when only runner-up on his next outing at Bangor, despite being sent off as an odds-on favourite, but he got back on the up at Exeter last time, scoring in ready fashion by two and three-quarter lengths.

Hermes Boy had more in hand than that margin would suggest and he looks to have been handed a fair opening handicap mark. He is entitled to still be improving after only three starts - he still has the Timeform 'p' attached to his rating - and he can take another step forward.

Timeform symbols

The Timeform Flag

Kodi Gold - 13:10 Lingfield (Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated)

KODI GOLD looked unlucky not to win when a fast-finishing second here on New Year's Eve.

The patiently-ridden Kodi Gold still had a lot to do as they turned into the straight but he rattled home in eye-catching style, clocking a notably fast closing sectional as he got to within half a length of the winner.

That effort earned Kodi Gold the Horse In Focus Flag, identifying him as one worthy of close consideration next time, and he remains on a good mark after edging up only 1 lb in the weights. He can gain compensation for last week's unlucky defeat.

