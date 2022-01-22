Timeform reveal the ratings banker, a big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Lingfield and Warwick on Sunday.

The Ratings Banker Ballygrifincottage - 13:20 Lingfield BALLYGRIFINCOTTAGE, a winner on his three completed starts in points, was chucked in at the deep end on his debut under Rules in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham last month, but he acquitted himself well to finish third behind Blazing Khal and Gelino Bello. Ballygrifincottage impressed with how he moved through that contest and it reflects well on him that he was still in with every chance at the final flight. Gelino Bello has since finished a creditable fourth in the Lanzarote Hurdle, giving a boost to the form, and Ballygrifincottage sets the standard here based on his Cheltenham effort. He is at least 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Lydford - 14:50 Warwick LYDFORD was a useful handicapper on the Flat for Roger Varian and he has taken well to hurdling since joining Dan Skelton, winning two of his three outings over obstacles. Lydford found only another good Flat recruit, Zabeel Champion, too strong on his hurdling debut at Leicester in November and he confirmed the promise of that display with a ready length-and-a-half victory at Southwell a couple of weeks later. Lydford raised his game a notch to defy a penalty at Market Rasen last month, doing so despite failing to impress with his jumping. There is plenty of room for improvement if Lydford's jumping sharpens up with experience, while the tight track at Warwick looks sure to suit this speedy sort. He can prove better than this opening mark of 126.

The Timeform Flag Pemberley - 15:35 Lingfield (Hot Trainer, Top-Rated) Emma Lavelle has sent out five winners from her last 20 runners, operating at an impressive strike rate of 25% that highlights the good form of her yard. PEMBERLEY has been in good heart throughout this season, winning at Warwick in between creditable runner-up efforts at Lingfield and Plumpton. Pemberley proved his stamina for this marathon test when runner-up in the Sussex National last time and he looks fairly treated off an unchanged mark.