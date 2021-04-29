Punchestown Thursday Preview: Timeform best bets

Thursday Best Bets: Punchestown Festival

Racing fans were deprived of a mouth-watering clash between Energumene and Shishkin in the Sporting Life Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival last month due to the former being ruled out through a minor injury days before the event, but he’s back in action in the Ryanair Novice Chase (18:35).

Captain Guinness finished third to Shishkin in the Arkle and looks the main danger to Energumene, but Willie Mullins’ unbeaten chaser has already put that rival in his place twice already this season and won’t need to improve to beat him again. Energumene has looked equally as exciting as Shishkin, and hopefully he can put up a spectacular performance which will leave everyone excited about the prospect of the two meeting in the Champion Chase next season.

Porter deserves to be short

The feature race on day three is the Champion Stayers Hurdle (17:25), for which Flooring Porter is rightly a short-priced favourite. His progress through the ranks has been a particular highlight this season. He made a winning return in a handicap from a mark of just 122 at Gowran in July and has really taken off since front-running tactics were employed, landing his last three starts, notably the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Flooring Porter’s all-the-way success at Cheltenham marked him out as a horse who could dominate the staying hurdle division for years to come – he is still only a six-year-old.

Beacon Edge, The Storyteller and Bacardys all finished behind Flooring Porter at Cheltenham, but he faces some fresh challengers in the shape of Pertemps winner Mrs Milner and Coral Cup victor Heaven Help Us. Both mares need to improve to challenge him stepping out of handicap company, but they are well worth their place in the field, while 2019 Supreme Hurdle winner Klassical Dream adds a different dimension. Klassical Dream hasn’t been seen since finishing well beaten in the Matheson Hurdle in December 2019, and he has stamina to prove up significantly in trip, but it is interesting that Willie Mullins – who recorded a five-timer on Tuesday – pitches him in here. The most likely winner is Flooring Porter but he doesn’t make much appeal at the odds at the end of a long season.