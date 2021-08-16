Timeform: Thursday highlights at Doncaster

Timeform present their Doncaster highlights in the form of a ratings banker, big improver and notable flag horse.

The ratings banker Sinjaari - 16:15 Doncaster Bookmakers have struggled to separate this trio in the early betting skirmishes, but, by Timeform's reckoning, Sinjaari holds outstanding claims and is comfortably the most likely winner. Sinjaari is 7lb clear of Harrovian and 10lb in advance of Secret Protector on Timeform's weight-adjusted based on the career-best performance he posted on his first start for Roger Charlton at York last month. Sinjaari looked unlucky not to score on his return, going down by only a neck after meeting trouble in running. He finished best when in the clear, clocking a notably fast closing sectional, and he has been found an excellent opportunity to register a first success since last year's John Smith's Cup.

The big improver Daiquiri Francais - 13:40 Doncaster The only runner on the card with the Timeform Large P - denoting that they are capable of much better - is Inspiral, the ante-post favourite for next year's 1000 Guineas. She is unsurprisingly an extremely short price to extend her unbeaten run in the May Hill Stakes (14:40) and most punters will be happy to watch her win without getting involved at long odds-on. The fillies' nursery earlier on the card (13:40) also contains some progressive two-year-olds, including Daiquiri Francais, who arrives in search of a hat-trick having won in novice company at Windsor the last twice. She was workmanlike when defying a penalty last time, but she shapes as if this extra half-furlong will bring about some improvement, while an opening mark of 78 is potentially lenient.

The Timeform Flag Motawaajed - 15:45 Doncaster (Hot Trainer) William Haggas has his horses in excellent form at present - he is operating at a run-to-form percentage of 82 - and he has been among the winners of late, notably landing the September Stakes with Hamish and the Prix du Moulin with Baaeed. Haggas has a good chance in the seven-furlong handicap at Doncaster on Thursday with Motawaajed, who has won three of his five starts and has shown run-by-run improvement. Motawaajed left a good impression when making a successful handicap debut over course and distance last month, digging deep to win by half a length. He could still have more to offer so a 2lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him following up.