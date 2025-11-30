Timeform: Three 'Large P' improvers

Timeform highlight three recent winners who were awarded the 'Large P' to show they are capable of much better form.

Meetmebythesea (Timeform rating 138P) Won, 2m novice handicap chase, Wetherby, Saturday 15 November

Ben Pauling has a remarkable record with his chasing debutants this season and Meetmebythesea added to his trainer's tally when making a successful start over fences at Wetherby. Meetmebythesea won his first three starts over hurdles last season before signing off for the campaign with a promising third in the prestigious EBF Final Handicap Hurdle, but he's a chasing type on looks and seems set to achieve a higher level of form over fences. Meetmebythesea jumped accurately and did just enough once in front, scoring by half a length from another promising sort who had made a winning chasing debut at Carlisle the previous month. He's now won four of his five starts under Rules and looks likely to carry on progressing, appealing as a potentially smart sort. (Ben Pauling)

Barbizon (118P) Won, 2m juvenile hurdle, Navan, Sunday 16 November

Barbizon was a progressive type on the Flat for John Murphy and showed useful form when landing a conditions race at Punchestown on his fourth and final start for that yard. With such a likeable Flat profile, he was unsurprisingly sent off favourite on his hurdling debut for Gordon Elliott at Navan and looked a good prospect in winning by four and a quarter lengths. That race was run at a modest tempo, but Barbizon was still able to readily assert his superiority after he was merely shaken up. He's in excellent hands and looks like a good recruit to jumping. (Gordon Elliott)

Act of Innocence (122p) Won, 2m maiden hurdle, Newbury, Friday 28 November

Act of Innocence, a bumper winner last season during his time with Paul Nicholls, was strong in the betting on his first start for Nicky Henderson - in a race in which his new yard has an excellent record - and he won in the style of an exciting prospect. Act of Innocence travelled well but briefly looked slightly green when asked for his effort after the final flight. However, when the penny dropped he picked up strongly to overhaul main market rival Sinnatra and was ultimately nicely on top, scoring by two and three-quarter lengths in impressive fashion, with the runner-up drawing nine and a half lengths clear of the third. Buveur d'Air and Jonbon feature on this maiden's roll of honour and Act of Innocence appeals as one who can make significant progress and also make his mark at the highest level, with the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day striking as an obvious target. (Nicky Henderson)