Cheltenham Festival: Three tips for day one including the Champion Hurdle

Timeform have three tips for day one of the meeting, the clearest top-rated horse, a flag horse on their Race Passes and a handicap fancy.

Clear on ratings Shishkin – 13:55 Cheltenham

The Sporting Life Arkle promised to be the best race of the entire Cheltenham Festival when top-class chasers Shishkin and Energumene were on a collision course. A late setback has frustratingly ruled Energumene out of the contest, but it's still a must-watch event due to the potential of Shishkin producing something special. Shishkin is 6 lb clear of Allmankind on Timeform ratings and 11 lb clear of third-favourite Captain Guinness, underlining his clear class edge. Part of the problem for Shishkin's rivals, however, is that the level of form he has shown does not represent the ceiling of his ability. Shishkin has the Timeform large 'P' attached to his rating – indicating that he is considered capable of much better form under the right circumstances – and there's a chance that Tuesday's race may develop in a way that provides Shishkin with the perfect platform to showcase his extraordinary talent. Allmankind is a head-strong sort and a confirmed front-runner who will ensure the race is run at a good gallop. Class usually comes to the fore when there is a true test and Shishkin can show why he is regarded by many as the most exciting horse in training.

Timeform Cheltenham offer

The Timeform Flag Honeysuckle – 15:05 Cheltenham (Horse In Focus)

The Timeform ‘Horse In Focus’ Flag is awarded to horses who produced a noteworthy performance on their latest start and are likely to be a betting proposition next time. Honeysuckle heads the market for the Champion Hurdle based on her hugely impressive 10-length success in the Irish Champion Hurdle last month that took her unbeaten record under Rules to 10. Honeysuckle has already won at the Cheltenham Festival as she produced a very smart performance at last year’s meeting to take the notable scalp of Benie des Dieux in the Mares' Hurdle. That race is contested over two and a half miles, as is the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse, which Honeysuckle won for the second time on her reappearance in November. At that stage her effectiveness over two miles was in some doubt as she had only scrambled home by half a length in last season's Irish Champion Hurdle, running to a much lower level than she went on to produce at Cheltenham, but she set the record straight in the latest renewal. Honeysuckle's rivals failed to run up to their best but, even so, her dominant success was still one of the best performances posted in the division this season and shows she has more pace than she is often credited with. In receipt of 7 lb from the males, she should prove difficult to beat.

Sky Bet's first race special at the Cheltenham Festival

Handicap Hope Houx Gris – 16:15 Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls has sent out three winners of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – no trainer has had more – and it's notable how the trio had similar profiles. Sanctuaire (2010), Qualando (2015) and Diego du Charmil (2016) were all lightly raced recruits from France who were making their handicap debut at the Festival, and Nicholls' leading contender this year, Houx Gris, is from the same mould. He was purchased for €200,000 after winning at Auteuil on his second start over hurdles and is presumably held in high regard by Nicholls as he was pitched straight into Grade 1 company on his first outing for the yard at Chepstow. Houx Gris was ultimately beaten more than 20 lengths in third, but he looked set to finish significantly closer for much of the Finale Juvenile Hurdle. In fact, he was still right with the first two home, albeit not going quite as well, when he made a significant error at the second last. He weakened from that point but had shown enough to suggest that an opening handicap mark of 128 may underestimate his ability. That he has not been seen on a racecourse since the start of January suggests connections also believe it is a mark worth preserving to exploit on the big stage.

Paul Nicholls 2021 Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour