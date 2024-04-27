Sporting Life
What Timeform said about the big-race action
What Timeform said about the big-race action

Timeform thoughts on Celebration Chase

By David Cleary
16:45 · SAT April 27, 2024

Timeform's man at the track David Cleary was impressed by Jonbon's performance in winning the Celebration Chase at Sandown.

The final Grade 1 of the British jumps season, the Celebration Chase, saw one of the best performances of the whole campaign. Jonbon, who had already won twice at the highest level in 2023/24, produced a top-class front-running effort. His jumping was good in the back straight, which put pressure on those behind. Shaken up turning in, Jonbon found plenty after fiddling the last, when Edwardstone who had looked a big threat, was still only a length or so down.

The long-anticipated rematch between Jonbon and El Fabiolo, who hadn't met since the 2023 Arkle, didn't quite materialise, El Fabiolo not fully on his game. A slow jump at the fourth and a mistake four out didn't help and he was beaten after the next, though he managed to edge ahead of the fading Edwardstone to take second close home.

The form in a truly-run race has a solid look to it. Edwardstone ran close to his best, back under more patient tactics, his big effort telling up the hill. Boothill, who stayed on for fourth, showed just what he can do in a race that suited the patient way in which he was ridden.

