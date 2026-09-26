Timeform Takeaway: Sun Goddess and Orthodox at Newmarket

Sun Goddess in the Cheveley Park produced one of the best performances in the race in the last decade, even if she wasn't quite able to match her outstanding effort in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Orthodox in the Middle Park, on provisional figures, matched only last year's winner Wise Approach in achieving the lowest-rated winning effort in the race this century.

The time for the Cheveley Park works out at 19 lb quicker than that for the Middle Park, a remarkable difference for two Group 1 contests over six furlongs, one that obviously reflects very well on the fillies' race. The Cheveley Park was strongly run, which helped the winner overcome the drop in trip.

Sun Goddess was off the bridle a good way out but she stayed on really strongly in the closing stages to win by a length from the Albany and Lowther winner Libertango. She's proving most tough and consistent and could yet seek to bring her tally of Group 1 wins to five, with the Fillies' Mile and the Breeders' Cup under consideration.

The Middle Park looked a substandard renewal to start with, Great Barrier Reef, the expected Ballydoyle first string, and the National Stakes winner Folsom Blues, both taken out of the race at declaration stage.

Orthodox bounced back from a poor run in the Morny, the return to firm ground very much in his favour. He was chased home by the two outsiders in the field, the other fancied runners not performing up to expectations.

Unlike Sun Goddess, Orthodox seems unlikely to be anything other than a sprinter at three years.