Timeform: Strong form and horses to follow

Bosh and Gis A Sub pulled clear of the remainder as they fought out a thrilling finish to this six-furlong maiden at York. However, both colts have gone on to win since, shining a more positive light on the performances of those in behind at York.

Bond Power got closest to the pair at York, finishing four lengths back in third. He briefly looked set to throw down a serious challenge when pulled out two furlongs from home, but, despite having the benefit of previous experience, he still looked green under pressure and ran around a bit as the front pair powered clear. That was only Bond Power's second start, so he is entitled to improve for the experience, and he won't always come up against such talented opponents. He holds an entry this week over a slightly shorter trip at York.

Richard Fahey's juveniles have been coming on for their first start so you can upgrade the effort of Grifter, who offered something to work with in fifth. Grifter was niggled along at an early stage, showing obvious signs of inexperience, but he made some eyecatching headway over two furlongs out to get onto the heels of the leaders. He was unable to sustain that challenge on his debut and was ultimately beaten around eight lengths, but he could be a different proposition with the run under his belt. He holds an entry at Doncaster on Thursday.