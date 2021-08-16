Timeform identify a race that is likely to work out well and pick out a few horses to note from the contest.

Aintree, Saturday 6 November 2½m novices' handicap chase The form of this novices' handicap chase is completely untested but, given the profiles of the competitors, it would be a surprise were it not to prove strong. Novice handicap chases are often strong pieces of form as they are contested by horses who have yet to show the assessor everything that they have to offer. That was certainly the case in this affair, with four of the nine-runner field making their debut over fences, including the winner, Linelee King, who instantly improved on the form he had shown over hurdles.

Linelee King certainly looks the part for chasing - he is a lengthy, useful-looking gelding - and was successful on his only start in Points, so was always the type to come into his own when tackling fences. But it still bodes well for his prospects as a chaser that he was able to win such a competitive affair - at a track with a well-earned reputation for being a stiff test of jumping - at the first attempt. Linelee King was forced to dig deep by Kiltealy Briggs, who had the benefit of experience, fitness and a prime position. He should remain competitive, though isn't such a good prospect as others in the field, notably fourth-placed Hooligan.