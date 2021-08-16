Timeform identify a race that is likely to work out well and pick out a few horses to note from the contest.
The form of this novices' handicap chase is completely untested but, given the profiles of the competitors, it would be a surprise were it not to prove strong.
Novice handicap chases are often strong pieces of form as they are contested by horses who have yet to show the assessor everything that they have to offer. That was certainly the case in this affair, with four of the nine-runner field making their debut over fences, including the winner, Linelee King, who instantly improved on the form he had shown over hurdles.
Linelee King certainly looks the part for chasing - he is a lengthy, useful-looking gelding - and was successful on his only start in Points, so was always the type to come into his own when tackling fences. But it still bodes well for his prospects as a chaser that he was able to win such a competitive affair - at a track with a well-earned reputation for being a stiff test of jumping - at the first attempt.
Linelee King was forced to dig deep by Kiltealy Briggs, who had the benefit of experience, fitness and a prime position. He should remain competitive, though isn't such a good prospect as others in the field, notably fourth-placed Hooligan.
Hooligan is another who very much looks the part for chasing and he ought to find his first start since April bringing him on significantly. His three wins over hurdles all came over two miles, but he shaped as if crying out for further on each occasion, so it was likely fitness rather than lack of stamina which saw him weaken into fourth having held every chance at the third-last.
He remains completely unexposed over two and a half miles and rates a likely improver.
It would be difficult to take a positive view of Onchan's performance as he only beat two rivals home and was more than 30 lengths behind the pair who fought out the finish, but it could be worth completely ignoring the run.
Onchan was soon on the back foot after making a bad mistake at the second fence and was found to have lost a shoe. Onchan, a brother to Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Lord Windermere, is bred to stay well and proved his effectiveness on testing ground.
He could be a completely different proposition next time if tackling a staying chase in the mud around a track that takes a lot less jumping than Aintree.