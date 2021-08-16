Timeform highlight a piece of form that is working out well and identify a couple of horses who will be of interest next time.

Fontwell Park, Friday 1 October 2m1f162y novice hurdle This novice hurdle essentially developed into a match from two out, but a couple in behind shaped as if the run would bring them on and so it has proved. The winner Zacony Rebel hasn’t raced since, but he looks the type to go on improving for fledgling trainer Toby Lawes. Zacony Rebel had failed to make an impact in two previous starts over hurdles, but he proved a totally different proposition after seven months off at Fontwell, hitting the front at the last and just needing to be driven clear to land the spoils by five and a half lengths. Zacony Rebel remains one to be positive about, with handicaps now likely to come into the reckoning from an opening BHA mark of 124.

Haddex des Obeaux filled the runner-up spot and shaped encouragingly in doing so on his first start for Gary Moore (previously trained in France by Nicolas Devilder), simply doing too much too soon after six months off. Haddex des Obeaux showed the benefit of that run when switched to a handicap at the same course last time, making all to defy a BHA mark of 120 in dominant fashion. He settled better than he had on his British debut and kept going well in the straight to win by three lengths. He has gone up 8 lb in the weights for that success but will remain of interest with further progress on the cards. Baddesley was well beaten when third behind Zacony Rebel at Fontwell, but that was his first run for 20 months and he certainly showed an aptitude for hurdling before his absence told. He stepped up on that effort in no uncertain terms when second in a similar event at Uttoxeter last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths. He was a fairly useful winner in bumpers earlier in his career and there should be races to be won with him over obstacles if continuing to go the right way.