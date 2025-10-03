Timeform Sprint Series: The Qualifiers

The boosted total prize fund makes the final significantly more valuable than a normal Class 4 handicap, offering horses operating at a lower handicap level the chance of landing a major prize. In order to qualify for the final, horses must finish in the first six in one of the ten qualifiers.

The first of 10 qualifiers for the new Timeform Sprint Series, competitors needing to finish in the first 6 to qualify for a chance to earn a place in the final in December with a prize fund of £40,000 and it produced an impressive winner, Bint Havana Gold coming back to her early season form and then some, booking her spot as she came well clear of the rest at the end of a strongly-run race.

BINT HAVANA GOLD attracted support having dropped back down to her last winning mark and proved at least as good as ever as she resumed winning ways in good style; held up, headway early in straight, quickened to lead final 100 yds, edged left, drew clear; she could get hit quite hard for this and will be forced back up in grade next time.

CLOVER TIME fully backed up his return to form at Lingfield despite taking a while to settle; chased leaders, not settle fully, pushed along approaching home turn, led over 1f out, headed final 100 yds, one paced; he's evidently taken well to all-weather, is not yet fully exposed and could be worth another try over 5f at some stage.

SIR RODNEYREDBLOOD is a regular here and probably remains in form, his task that bit harder having edged back up the weights for his recent second; mid-field, pushed along early in straight, stayed on.

WALLOP has come so far down the weights in a relatively short space of time that he demands respect for a stable that has made a good impression from a small number of runners, and there's no doubting that he was better than he could show on this occasion; dwelt, mid-field, effort 2f out, hampered over 1f out, stayed on, finished with running left; he's one to be interested in for a similar event.

RUSHEEN BOY was well backed returning to the scene of his most recent win, but he'd been too close to a strong pace at Yarmouth last time and it was a similar story once again; chased leader, pushed along over 2f out, weakened final 1f.

PROFIT STREET has joined a stable that has a tremendous record with horses inherited from other yards (left Nigel Tinkler 14,000 gns) and he wasn't seen to anything like best effect on his first start for 6 months, up with the strong pace but forced wide from his outside stall and also giving the impression the run was needed; chased leaders, pushed along approaching home turn, weakened final 1f; his sixth place earned him qualification for the final, though he'll probably need to improve to make the cut given his current rating, but he remains the sort to win handicaps this winter.