Timeform sponsor The Horse Watchers syndicate

Timeform are pleased to announce the renewed sponsorship of The Horse Watchers syndicate, the highly regarded operation run by Racing TV pundits Chris and Martin Dixon.
The Horse Watchers' black and orange silks have become an increasingly familiar sight on British racecourses since 2015, while the success of Raasel meant the colours were also carried in Group 1s in France and Ireland in 2022.
Raasel, who has won eight times, including at Group 3 level, since being purchased for only 10,000 guineas in 2020, is the flagbearer for an operation that enjoyed its most successful campaign yet in 2022 with 34 winners at a 19% strike rate, while a remarkable 45% were at least placed.
In addition to Raasel, others The Horse Watchers have excelled with include Big Country, who progressed through the ranks and won at listed level after being purchased for 28,000 guineas, and Zealot, who won seven of his nine starts on the all-weather during the latest winter after being picked up for 19,000 guineas.
Martin Dixon, who used to work at Timeform along with fellow syndicate members Matthew Taylor and Richard O'Brien, said: “We're delighted to join up with Timeform as the sponsor for The Horse Watchers. Our syndicate has strong links and associations with Timeform and we regularly use Timeform data and ratings to aid with our race planning and sales preparation."
Timeform & Sporting Life Director Sebastian Butterworth said: "We are delighted to renew acquaintances with The Horse Watchers. We feel they represent a great fit for the Timeform brand and we have been thrilled to see the growing success of the operation - something which we look forward to supporting as we head into the peak of the Summer Flat racing calendar."
The Horse Watchers will be providing insight on their team in a regular fortnightly column on the Sporting Life.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.