Timeform sponsor The Horse Watchers syndicate

The Horse Watchers' black and orange silks have become an increasingly familiar sight on British racecourses since 2015, while the success of Raasel meant the colours were also carried in Group 1s in France and Ireland in 2022.

Raasel, who has won eight times, including at Group 3 level, since being purchased for only 10,000 guineas in 2020, is the flagbearer for an operation that enjoyed its most successful campaign yet in 2022 with 34 winners at a 19% strike rate, while a remarkable 45% were at least placed.

In addition to Raasel, others The Horse Watchers have excelled with include Big Country, who progressed through the ranks and won at listed level after being purchased for 28,000 guineas, and Zealot, who won seven of his nine starts on the all-weather during the latest winter after being picked up for 19,000 guineas.