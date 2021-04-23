Timeform bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase preview

The Timeform Top-Rated

Golan Fortune (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 163)

Golan Fortune finished well held in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter last time, but he had plausible excuses on the day, finding himself particularly poorly placed given how things developed (held up in a steadily-run race). The run is best ignored under the circumstances and shouldn’t detract from the good work Golan Fortune had done in three previous starts over fences, producing his best effort when last of three runners in the Hampton Novices’ Chase at Warwick in January. He shaped better than the bare result on that occasion, spoiling his chance in a tactical affair by hitting the third last and handing the initiative to Next Destination. Still beaten only six and a half lengths behind that very smart rival, Golan Fortune has certainly shown enough to suggest he is up to winning handicaps from a BHA mark of 140. He is still unexposed over long distances and also has some good form on the hurdles track at Sandown to call upon (won here in November 2017).

The Improver

Enrilo (156)

If there is one horse in this race with the potential to take a big step forward then it is probably Enrilo, who will be making just his fifth start over fences. He opened his account at the second attempt in a novice at Exeter in November and doubled his tally in a novice handicap at Newbury last time, quickly bouncing back from a below-par effort in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton in between. He looked potentially well treated on his handicap debut at Newbury and duly made the most of the opportunity, defying a BHA mark of 138 with plenty in hand. Admittedly, he only won by half a length, but that was largely due to him idling, just doing enough and no more on the run-in. The third Ballymoy has won both his subsequent starts, so there is plenty of substance to the form, suggesting a 5 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop Enrilo in his follow-up bid. The longer trip here is a question mark (yet to race beyond three miles), but he usually travels strongly in his races and shapes as if likely to be suited by a big-field handicap scenario.

The Timeform Flag

Plan Of Attack (160) (Hot Trainer)

Henry de Bromhead has already won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Gold Cup and Grand National in Britain this season, so it could prove folly to underestimate Plan Of Attack when he lines up in this prestigious handicap. Plan of Attack may not be in the same league as some of his illustrious stablemates, but it’s not out of the question that he would have added to his trainer’s Cheltenham Festival tally but for falling in the Kim Muir. Plan of Attack was fitted with first-time blinkers (has often worn cheekpieces) at Cheltenham and still appeared to be in his comfort zone when stumbling and falling three out. He departed too far out to suggest the outcome but shaped like a horse who could still be ahead of his mark. The fact he is even running here suggests he is showing no ill effects from that fall, while it’s potentially significant that Rachael Blackmore comes over from Ireland to take the ride. Put simply, anything Blackmore and de Bromhead team up with in Britain this season commands the utmost respect, with the yard continuing in good heart (67% of horses running to form) since the heroics at the major spring festivals.

Verdict

Paul Nicholls has already won this valuable prize four times this century and is set to field another leading contender on the day he will be crowned champion trainer for the twelfth time. The horse in question is champion jockey Harry Skelton's mount ENRILO, who is still relatively unexposed over fences and could have more to offer now tackling this marathon trip on just his second start in handicap. Plan Of Attack still looks on a good mark and is feared most for connections who have swept all before them this season, leaving Potterman and Golan Fortune to complete the shortlist.