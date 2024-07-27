Timeform say Saturday Ascot going description 'pretty close to the mark'

The leading trainer hit out at the racing surface after Auguste Rodin finished a tired fifth in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, saying: "When we walked the track, we were very worried then. It was good, good to soft in places. Nowhere was it good to firm and it was cut up on the rails, it was full of sand.

"We knew we had no choice, that’s where we were, we had to go down there – and with the benefit of hindsight, we should have come off the bad ground and out onto the quicker ground. That’s the way it is and that’s the way it fell for us today."

However Timeform Flat Editor David Johnson argued: "Pinning down the exact state of the ground isn’t completely straightforward but on both Friday and Saturday it appears that the round course was quicker than the straight, with the quickest relative times on both Friday and Saturday coming over the mile and a half distance.