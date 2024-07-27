Timeform say Saturday Ascot going description 'pretty close to the mark'

Timeform feel the ground at Ascot on Saturday was close to the official description of good to firm, good in places despite criticism from Aidan O'Brien.
The leading trainer hit out at the racing surface after Auguste Rodin finished a tired fifth in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, saying: "When we walked the track, we were very worried then. It was good, good to soft in places. Nowhere was it good to firm and it was cut up on the rails, it was full of sand.
"We knew we had no choice, that’s where we were, we had to go down there – and with the benefit of hindsight, we should have come off the bad ground and out onto the quicker ground. That’s the way it is and that’s the way it fell for us today."
However Timeform Flat Editor David Johnson argued: "Pinning down the exact state of the ground isn’t completely straightforward but on both Friday and Saturday it appears that the round course was quicker than the straight, with the quickest relative times on both Friday and Saturday coming over the mile and a half distance.
"Timeform called the ground good on Friday and although Saturday’s is yet to be finalised, the times were quicker and an assessment of somewhere between good and good to firm seems appropriate.
"By way of comparison, the times over the two days at the King George meeting were slower than the quickest ground at Royal Ascot on the Thursday and Friday of that fixture, something that was reflected in the official going description on Saturday and while Timeform’s assessment of the ground can often differ from those of the clerk of the course, Chris Stickell’s description looks pretty close to the mark."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.