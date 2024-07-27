Aidan O’Brien has questioned the advertised going after Auguste Rodin was a beaten favourite in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes for the second year in a row.

It looked like the son of Deep Impact had erased his Ascot demons when winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting, but his King George hoodoo remains after he could finish only fifth as the 7/4 market leader. With his best performances coming on quick ground, forecast conditions looked perfect for the multiple Group One scorer to showcase his top form en route to the Japan Cup. However, he was beaten with over a furlong still to run, with O’Brien left to question the underfoot conditions following his earlier walk of the course.

O’Brien said: “When we walked the track, we were very worried then. It was good, good to soft in places. Nowhere was it good to firm and it was cut up on the rails, it was full of sand. “We knew we had no choice, that’s where we were, we had to go down there – and with the benefit of hindsight, we should have come off the bad ground and out onto the quicker ground. That’s the way it is and that’s the way it fell for us today. Listen, there will be other days. “The plan was to run here and go on to the Japan Cup, but when we walked the track, we were worried. We were going to go to the Japan Cup and maybe give him a run in between somewhere, so we will see how he is and what the lads want to do.” Juddmonte team proud of Bluestocking It was left to Ralph Beckett’s Bluestocking to fill the position of bridesmaid to runaway French raider Goliath and connections could now begin dreaming of trips to Paris later in the year, having followed up her maiden Group One win in the Pretty Polly Stakes with this brave effort in defeat. “She ran an absolute stormer, we’re over the moon and she’s beaten some proper horses,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager of owners Juddmonte. It’s a great run and congratulations to Francis with the winner, his horse was awesome today. “It was a breakneck pace from start to finish, she was able to relax and Rossa (Ryan) was able to get her into a nice position and we knew she would finish off well – she did, but there was one too good for us today. “We’ll just see how she is and that is two hard races in a month now. Ralph will see how she comes out of it and races like the Yorkshire Oaks, Prix Vermeille and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe are all on the cards – and we’ll let her tell us where she wants to go. “In fairness, Ralph has done a remarkable job with her and Rossa gets on so well with her and everything we hoped she would become, she has become, so it is great.”

Goliath has the King George won a long way out