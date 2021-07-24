Saturday tips & preview: Timeform highlights for August 7

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest on Saturday.

The ratings banker Royal Scimitar - 15:45 Ascot

Royal Scimitar failed to stay when tried over a mile on a couple of occasions, but he bounced right back when dropped in trip to six furlongs at Newmarket last month. Royal Scimitar produced a career-best effort to finish fourth in that ultra-competitive handicap - the form of which has since been well advertised - and he shaped even better the result would suggest, given that he fared much the best of those drawn low. Royal Scimitar was well on top of those in his group and he shaped like a very well-handicapped horse. He still looks well treated after going up only 2 lb in the weights and is 4 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He could have more to offer as a sprinter - he was successful on his only previous attempt at the trip.

The big improver Real World - 16:10 Haydock

Real World failed to live up to expectations on dirt at Meydan after making an impressive debut on Chelmsford's Polytrack surface last October. However, he proved a completely different proposition when switched to turf in the Royal Hunt Cup, turning what is usually an ultra-competitive handicap into a procession. He shot four and three-quarter lengths clear in the style of an exciting prospect and he backed up that positive impression when successful in listed company at Newbury last month. Real World showed a good turn of foot to reel in a rival who had secured first run, and the pace he showed inside the final furlong marked him down as a colt with plenty still to offer. It would be of little surprise were he competing in Group 1s by the end of the campaign.

The Timeform Flag Scream - 16:20 Cork (Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top Rated)