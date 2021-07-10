Saturday tips & preview: Timeform highlights include day three of July Festival

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest from Newmarket and Chester's Saturday cards.

SATURDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

"I really think he's overpriced at 66/1" Best bets for July Cup and John Smith's Cup weekend

The ratings banker Safe Voyage – 15:25 Chester

The John Quinn team is going well so a chance is taken on Safe Voyage bouncing back to form in this seven-furlong Listed contest. He’s very much the class act here, dropping down in grade after mostly contesting considerably bigger contests over the last year or so. Safe Voyage was a dual Group 2 winner at York and Leopardstown last year when also finishing a very close third in the Group 1 Prix de La Foret, before ending his campaign in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. He didn’t have the ground to suit at Keeneland but despite more favourable conditions underfoot, he has failed to fire in his two outings this term in the Lockinge at Newbury and the John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock six weeks ago. Hopefully, though, that short break has been beneficial and, if anywhere near his best, he ought to be too good for these rivals. All bar one of Safe Voyage’s wins on turf have come on good ground or softer, so the forecast going at Chester will be ideal for him.

The big improver Ametist – 15:50 Newmarket

Ametist’s only defeat to date came on his debut, and his progress for William Haggas can continue in the Bunbury Cup where he’ll be going for a five-timer. He looked to have been given a lenient opening mark when duly making a successful handicap debut on Newmarket’s other course in May and, off just a 3 lb higher mark, was successful on the July Course last time when finding plenty to lead in the final strides and beat No Nonsense by three quarters of a length. That was some compensation for Ametist missing the cut for the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, but he now gets the opportunity to land a valuable handicap here instead. The way he pulled his latest race out of the fire suggests there’s plenty more to come from this lightly-raced four-year-old whose future entries include the Group 2 Celebration Mile.

The Timeform Flag Dhabab – 15:15 Newmarket (Top rated, Horse in focus, Hot trainer)

Dhabab was backed down to start the 4/1 favourite for the Coventry Stakes but things didn’t go his way at Royal Ascot. That was partly down to his own inexperience – he’d won a maiden at Leicester on his debut just two weeks earlier – but was also a result of meeting trouble in running in the big field, getting hampered in the final furlong but rallying to be nearest at the finish. Even so, he improved on that debut win and only just failed to make the frame, beaten around two lengths in sixth behind the winner Berkshire Shadow. Apart from that being the best form on offer here, that promising run earned him the ‘Horse in focus’ flag. In addition, the John & Thady Gosden stable have the ‘Hot trainer’ flag for their current good form. The step up to seven furlongs looks another good reason to expect Dhabab to progress again.