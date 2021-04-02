Saturday preview & tips: Timeform's guide

Logician has had to overcome serious illness since winning the 2019 St Leger but he shaped as if retaining plenty of ability when finishing third to Al Aasy in the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury last time. After travelling well, Logician shaped as though in need of the run on the soft ground and there was enough in that performance to think he’ll be closer to his best with that run behind him, particularly with the forecast faster going in his favour. Logician is 7 lb clear on Timeform ratings in the Fred Archer Stakes, where he meets lesser rivals at level weights. He should find this an easier task than when taking on Al Aasy.

There are plenty of potential improvers in the field for the Listed Empress Fillies’ Stakes for two-year-olds, including Cachet, who is turned out quickly after finishing fifth at Royal Ascot last week in the Albany Stakes. However, one who’s entitled to improve a good deal after winning her only start is Rock Melody who looked a useful prospect for Kevin Philippart de Foy when successful at Redcar earlier this month.

Although bred to stay further than six furlongs – she’s a half-sister to this year’s Lincoln winner Haqeeqy - Rock Melody showed plenty of speed, travelling fluently close to the pace before leading over a furlong out on the way to an easy win. Fellow newcomer Almohandesah, beaten nearly four lengths in second, has won since so the form looks solid enough. Apprentice Stefano Cherchi was in the saddle at Redcar and he keeps the ride here.

The Timeform Flag

Khuzaam – 14:20 Newcastle (Hot Trainer)

Roger Varian might have drawn a blank at Royal Ascot but he had a couple of near-misses among several who ran to form at the meeting, suggesting the stable is in good form. He might have better luck with Khuzaam who takes a drop in trip to tackle the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle. He was last seen taking on Palace Pier, no less, at Sandown, and should find the opposition in this Group 3 contest easier to handle, particularly as Khuzaam returns to the all-weather, a surface on which he has an excellent record, never having finished worse than second from eight starts. He put up a very smart effort earlier in the year when beating Mums Tipple by five lengths over a mile on All-Weather Finals day at Lingfield and before that had no trouble dropping to seven furlongs to win a minor event at Chelmsford. This will be Khuzaam’s first try at sprinting, but he travels strongly through his races and shapes as though he’ll be fully effective granted a well-run six furlongs.