Read Timeform's report of the Ryanair Chase, which was won by Envoi Allen with the short-price favourite Shishkin in second.

Shishkin was a form standout bidding for Festival win number three but an error-strewn round of jumping saw him give best to Envoi Allen, who was himself scoring at this fixture for the third time, the proximity of the third, fourth and fifth, potential improvers though they were, suggesting the form is that of a standard edition of a race that had seen exceptional performances from the absent Allaho - in the same ownership as the winner - in the previous two seasons; the pace was by no means steady but most were still in contention turning for home.

Envoi Allen had been freshened up since his flop in the King George and put up a near top-class effort to complete a full house of Festival wins, adding this chasing success to victories in the Champion Bumper and Baring Bingham, unlike the runner-up near faultless on the way around, travelling powerfully in touch, quickly recovering from a stumble three out, clearly going best when produced at the next, going on soon after that fence and driven clear on the flat; in this form, there are surely more top-level chases to be won with him, either kept to this trip or back around three miles. Shishkin still possesses the tremendous ability that made him so hard to beat in the first couple of chapters of his career but the problems he's had since defeat at this meeting last year mean that getting it out of him isn't as straightforward as it once was, running some way below the form that had seen him win the Ascot Chase, with as much going wrong for him here - mostly self induced, it should be said - as had gone right that day; the early stages were reminiscent of last season's Champion Chase, as he needed shaking along off the pace early, though he was going better by the time he produced his first lunge to the left at the fourth, repeating that trick at the seventh but in touch soon after, still going well enough when hitting four out but losing all impetus with a terrible blunder at the next, the damage well and truly done by the time he rallied into second in the final 50 yds, again edging left as he did so; this strong finish leaves little doubt that he'll be suited by three miles, making the Bowl at Aintree an obvious target for redemption, the ability still there to run away with a race like that, though his exploits over the last year mean he now comes with caveats attached.

Hitman ran a fine race on his first visit to Cheltenham, perhaps sharpened up by first-time cheekpieces and needing no excuses; in touch, mistake fifth, hit eleventh, effort after two out, went second last, kept on, lost second final 50 yds; he was second in the Melling Chase last season, though it'll probably have to be a weakish Grade 1 that he manages to win. French Dynamite ran a cracker faced with a stiffish task, holding his own until just before the last; prominent, travelled well, mistake sixth, led briefly early in straight, one paced. Ga Law ran creditably in the end but seemed to get run off his feet stepping out of handicaps and into a Grade 1, doing his best work only as the race was as good as over, shaping as if ready to go straight back to three miles; in rear, not fluent fourth, shaken up twelfth, still plenty to do home turn, mistake two out, stayed on. Fury Road failed to repeat his last effort, found wanting for gears back down in trip; mid-division, off pace eleventh, pushed along five out, no chance straight, stayed on flat.

Janidil was below form, not jumping well enough to stand any chance of repeating last season's second in this race; held up, mistake second, hampered fourth, seventh, clouted eighth, pushed along from twelfth, weakened two out. Blue Lord had got this trip in a slowly-run four-runner race at Clonmel but left the impression he didn't stay off a truer pace at a stiffer track; mid-division, took strong hold, off pace fourth, headway after three out, effort next, weakened before last. Chacun Pour Soi again found lack of stamina a problem but, more to the point, isn't the force of old; made running, mistake twelfth, headed before two out, weakened.