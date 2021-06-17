Royal Ascot preview & tips: Timeform Thursday guide including top rated & the big improver

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest on day three of Royal Ascot.

The ratings banker Mohaafeth – 15:05 Royal Ascot

Mohaafeth has improved with every start this season and could hardly have been more impressive when completing his hat-trick in a listed race at Newmarket at the beginning of last month. Held up in the early stages, he travelled strongly and was produced to lead entering the final two furlongs with jockey Jim Crowley still motionless in the saddle. From there he quickly forged clear in the style of a colt potentially right out of the top drawer, ultimately winning by five lengths with plenty in hand. Mohaafeth gets the opportunity to confirm the promise of that effort today, belatedly so after missing the Derby on account of the rain-softened ground. There will be no excuses on that front at Ascot and the form he showed at Newmarket identifies him as comfortably the one to beat on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings. For context, he is 7 lb clear of the penalised One Ruler, while the small ‘p’ attached to his rating serves as a reminder that he is likely to prove capable of even better than he has shown so far. He can bring up the four-timer before trying his luck against the best around over middle-distances this summer (entered in the Eclipse and King George).

The big improver Nakatomi – 14:30 Royal Ascot

Wesley Ward saddles two runners as he seeks his third victory in this race since 2013. Lucci looked a good prospect when making a successful debut at Belmont last month, but preference is for Nakatomi, who possibly has more scope for improvement now stepping up to five furlongs. Nakatomi made his debut on a sloppy dirt track at Keeneland in April, lining up in a maiden over four and a half furlongs. His front-running stablemate Happy Soul looked like she might be getting the better of the argument for a long way, but the most impressive aspect of Nakatomi’s performance was how strong he was at the finish, keeping going well to pass the post with two and a quarter lengths to spare over Happy Soul. The first two pulled 12 lengths clear of the rest and Happy Soul has advertised the strength of that form by winning both her subsequent starts. Nakatomi needs to prove his effectiveness on turf, but both of Ward’s previous winners of this race came in with similar profiles, so it’s worth giving him the benefit of the doubt. He remains open to more improvement and should mount a bold bid under Oisin Murphy, who carried the same colours to victory in this race on The Lir Jet in 2020.

The Timeform Flag First Light – 17:35 Royal Ascot (Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer)