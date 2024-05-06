Timeform report: QICO 2000 Guineas

For the third time since Frankel, a dominant 2-y-o champion was sent off at odds on in the 2000 Guineas and for the third time he was beaten, City of Troy following Air Force Blue and Pinatubo to defeat, his performance more in keeping with the former - and that of his stable companion Auguste Rodin last year - neither of the explanations offered by connections immediately afterwards holding much water; City of Troy aside, the field looked a representative one, with most of the best 2-y-o formlines represented, winners of the Lagardere, Champagne, Vintage, Royal Lodge and Somerville Tattersall, as well as the Middle Park second, several of those running well, though they were no match for one taking a much bigger step up in class, the winner noteworthy as the first winner of this race that hadn't run as a 2-y-o in 86 years, this was also his first try on turf; Notable Speech's performance looks well up to standard for the race and he has more potential to progress than a usual Guineas winner, too; the field raced as one group up the centre and there were no obvious hard-luck stories, the pace a good one, the first 2 coming from the back of the field, though both travelled better than most and don't appear to have been at an advantage in doing so.

NOTABLE SPEECH had an unusual preparation for this, even unraced as a juvenile, but had created a very big impression with his 3 wins on all-weather, notably when overcoming adverse circumstances last time, and marked himself out as a potentially top-class miler as he made light of the significant step up in grade and switch to turf, in a well-run race for the first time but still impressing with his sharp turn of foot; held up, hampered soon after start, tanked along and made good headway 3f out, led 2f out, quickened clear over 1f out, ridden inside final 1f, ran on; with his career just 4 races and a little over 3 months old, there's surely more to come and it's hard to see anything in behind reversing this form with him in the St James's Palace, his next reported target.

ROSALLION (IRE) had capped a fine 2-y-o campaign with victory in the Lagardere and built on that on his return, more settled than he was on occasions last year and seeing out this extra 1f thoroughly, beaten only by another strong traveller who looks like a potential top notcher; held up, good headway 3f out, chased leader under 2f out, kept on well, no impression on winner; he'll be hard pushed to turn the tables on the winner in the St James's Palace, but there ought to be a good race in him at some point.

HAATEM (IRE) confirmed the improvement shown in the Craven, clearly a better performer for the step up to 1m this spring; tracked pace, shaken up under 3f out, led briefly over 2f out, not quicken approaching final 1f.

GHOSTWRITER (IRE) unbeaten in 3 starts at 2 yrs, including the Royal Lodge, lost that record but he ran well, needing no excuses; held up, took keen hold, effort under 3f out, challenged under 2f out, not quicken; it bears repeating that he's a really nice type physically, so there could easily be more to come as the year develops, and a step up to 1¼m looks the obvious next move given the stamina on the dam side of his pedigree, though his demeanour suggests that, rather than further still, may prove his optimum.

ALYANAABI (IRE) progressed by the run at 2 yrs, second to City of Troy in the Dewhurst on his final start, and looked to have done well since last autumn, but failed to raise his game any further, a bit keen trying 1m for the first time; tracked pace, raced freely, shaken up over 2f out, outpaced, plugged on final 1f.

INISHERIN had easily seen off subsequent Pretty Polly Stakes runner-up Kalpana at Newcastle, but was still short on experience for a race of this nature and acquitted himself really well, travelling smoothly in the firing line for a long way; led, pushed along under 3f out, headed soon after, hung left, weakened final 1f; he's in the St James's Palace and the Jockey Club and it's the latter that makes more appeal, bred to stay the extra distance of that contest and likely to progress again, the experience gained from being pitched in at the deep end here unlikely to be lost on him.

TASK FORCE who had undergone a breathing operation over the winter, got warm beforehand but still managed to get close to the form of his Middle Park second, as expected the extra 2f posing no problem; held up, shaken up 3f out, carried head bit awkwardly, not quicken; he may do better still, a strong, good sort who is bred in the purple, but on this evidence it could be that he needs his sights lowering a bit.

TEN BOB TONY (IRE) wasn't in the same form as last time, the change of tactics just a side issue, seeming outclassed as much as anything; held up, shaken up 3f out, left behind soon after; the one who chased him home on reappearance has since given the form a boost, offering hope he could get back on the up when returned to a less exalted level.

CITY OF TROY (USA) a high-class 2-y-o, with form already good enough for an average Guineas, looked fine and was relaxed for his reappearance but ran too badly to be true, close up in the early stages but in trouble at halfway and dropping away, not looking to be moving that well and seemingly amiss (connections suggested lack of fitness to the stewards and getting upset in the stalls, though he was last in and there for a couple of seconds at most, neither excuse convincing); he hasn't developed much physically since last autumn and may well not be the dominant force his 2-y-o form promised, but he clearly didn't run his race and he could yet bounce back, as Auguste Rodin did after a similar flop last year, with the Derby or Irish Guineas presumably options.

NIGHT RAIDER (IRE) very much looks the part, but this was a huge leap in class from his 2 runs on tapeta and he couldn't cope with it, not helping by being isolated on the wing with little cover, but not sure to stay 1m on pedigree either, likely to benefit from a return to 7f, or even a try at 6f; in touch, pulled hard, shaken up 3f out, weakened 2f out; all in all, he remains with potential when faced with a more suitable set of circumstances.

IBERIAN (IRE) successful in the Champagne Stakes at 2 yrs, had disappointed when second favourite for the Dewhurst and is now left with plenty to prove after finishing well beaten on his return, bred to stay 1m but struggling before that became an issue; waited with, raced freely, ridden 3f out, dropped away, eased over 1f out.