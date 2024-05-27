Timeform report | Analysis of Irish 1000 Guineas won by Fallen Angel

Read Timeform's report of the Irish 1000 Guineas which was won in emphatic fashion by Fallen Angel.

Despite the absence of any of the principals from the English equivalent, this still rates as an above-average renewal, the field containing a filly placed in the French Guineas as well as last year's Prix Marcel Boussac winner, though it was last season's Moyglare Stud Stakes winner who got firmly back on the up, Fallen Angel putting up a decidedly smart performance as she saw off a previously unbeaten rival with plenty in hand; the pace was only modest and it paid to be handy.

FALLEN ANGEL improved with every run last year and got back on the up in emphatic fashion, making amends for her Newmarket defeat with a second Group 1 success at this track, impressing with how she went through the race and still notably strong at the finish, hitting the line in the manner of one that will have no problem getting further in time; disputed lead, travelled smoothly, went on 2f out, in command entering final 1f, kept up to work; she'll give her Newmarket conqueror Elmalka much more to think about should the pair meet again in the Coronation Stakes. A LILAC ROLLA (IRE), easy to back with Billy Lee preferring her stable companion, may have lost her unbeaten record but still confirmed herself as a most progressive filly, seeing out the extra furlong well but unable to lay a glove on the winner; tracked pace, travelled fluently, shaken up 2f out, kept on final 1f, no match for winner; remains with potential. OPERA SINGER (USA) fell short of the level she reached when an impressive winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac on her final start at 2, that form having taken a couple of knocks since, though it would be no surprise were she to get back to her smart best with a first run in 8 months behind her; disputed lead, tracked pace after 2f, every chance 2f out, no extra final 100 yds. BUTTONS (IRE), who was notably easy to back, put herself into Oaks calculations with an improved effort, doing all her best work at the finish and faring best of those held up; in rear, steady headway 2f out, stayed on; capable of better granted a more searching test of stamina.

PURPLE LILY (IRE), her yard's first string on jockey bookings, seemed unsuited by the emphasis on speed back at this trip and remains with potential granted a more suitable test of stamina; mid-division, took keen hold, outpaced under 2f out, smooth progress final 1f. AZADA (IRE), after 7 months off, ran a cracker pitched in at the deep end for just her second ever start, already useful and with the promise of more to come as her stamina is drawn out (bred to stay at least 1¼m); prominent, took keen hold, effort 2f out, faded final 100 yds. QUEEN OF THUNDER (IRE) shaped well after 9 months off, looking far from out of place at this level despite still showing signs of her inexperience; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, still plenty to do 2f out, best work finish; open to further improvement. SKELLET (IRE) shaped as if better for the run after 8 months off and is well worth another chance to progress; in rear, took keen hold, short of room early, pushed along over 2f out, kept on gradually late on and not knocked about.

VESPERTILIO (FR), strong in the betting, wasn't in the same form as when placed in the French version of this race a fortnight ago; mid-field, ridden 2f out, weakened final 1f. FINSCEAL LUAS (IRE) found this too competitive; disputed lead, lost place 2f out, soon beaten. EVERLASTING (IRE) needs sights lowering; raced off the pace, ridden over 2f out, made no impression. ALPHERATZ (IRE) was out of depth; in rear, raced freely, never dangerous. PEARLS AND RUBIES (USA) was too free after 8 months off; raced off the pace, refused to settle, beaten long way out.