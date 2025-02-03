Timeform report on Kopek Des Bordes' DRF win

He's the new favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme, check out Timeform's verdict on Kopek Des Bordes' Dublin Racing Festival success.
Yet more evidence of the Mullins domination at this meeting and in general as, just 24 hours after Final Demand had posted a novice hurdle performance that ought to have been insurmountable, Kopek des Bordes created an even bigger impression as he obliterated a good-quality bunch in even more dominant fashion, with a group of 2-milers broken apart by the straight and returning all the more strung out.
KOPEK DES BORDES (FR) cut the same figure so many Mullins-trained Supreme winners have down the years in dominating the race almost always used as the pre-Festival stepping stone, turning what had looked an open division into something potentially much less so with a striking display at odds with his cumbersome winning start over hurdles, towering above most in terms of physique and all in terms of performance; never far away, he jumped much better and was still moving very powerfully as he led soon after 3 out before opening right up in the straight, looking cut from an entirely different cloth to the usual novice.
KARNIQUET (FR) had only a distant view of a potentially top-drawer stablemate but still shaped very well in getting straight back on the up after his mistake-fuelled flop behind Romeo Coolio; dropped out, travelled smoothly, still plenty to do before 2 out, rapid headway out wide before straight, chased leader approaching straight, no match for winner but pulled clear of rest; he'd likely be of serious interest in a County Hurdle assuming this means Grade 1 pretensions are shelved.
GOOD AND CLEVER (IRE) has emerged with credit tackling Grade 1 novices as a maiden the last twice and would be a banker for something more ordinary; waited with, out wide, hampered 4 out, effort before 2 out to chase leader briefly, left behind gradually straight.
KAID D'AUTHIE (FR) was still in need of the experience hiked in class and remains with potential, probably with a view to good-class handicaps in the short term rather than graded novice hurdles, though he looks a strapping sort in the Majborough mould who promises to reward any early switch to fences next season; tracked pace, novicey mistakes, lost ground briefly fifth, third again after 2 out before fading without being unduly knocked about.
SEA OF SANDS (GER) shaped better than he had time in Romeo Coolio's race over Christmas but still fell below his earlier form, connections having called for a hood and tongue tie in tandem after 6 weeks off; held up, headway 2 out, not sustain effort.
BLEU DE VASSY (FR) has already shown he's a lot better than this apparent off-day; in touch until 2 out, left behind.
KARAFON (FR) paid the price for trying to burn off his dominant stable companion; made most until 3 out, headed soon after, faltered approaching straight.
REDEMPTION DAY has come well short of translating his form from an elongated time in bumpers to hurdling in a couple of tries; waited with, lost place on inner 3 out, no response from next.
WHINNEY HILL predictably wasn't up to this much better company after finishing third in a mere maiden first time up over hurdles; raced off the pace, out wide, shaken up before 2 out, no response.
EASTERN LEGEND (IRE) failed to complete; soon led, headed soon after third, beginning to lose place when unseating 4 out.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.