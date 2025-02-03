Timeform report on Kopek Des Bordes' DRF win

He's the new favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme, check out Timeform's verdict on Kopek Des Bordes' Dublin Racing Festival success.

Yet more evidence of the Mullins domination at this meeting and in general as, just 24 hours after Final Demand had posted a novice hurdle performance that ought to have been insurmountable, Kopek des Bordes created an even bigger impression as he obliterated a good-quality bunch in even more dominant fashion, with a group of 2-milers broken apart by the straight and returning all the more strung out. KOPEK DES BORDES (FR) cut the same figure so many Mullins-trained Supreme winners have down the years in dominating the race almost always used as the pre-Festival stepping stone, turning what had looked an open division into something potentially much less so with a striking display at odds with his cumbersome winning start over hurdles, towering above most in terms of physique and all in terms of performance; never far away, he jumped much better and was still moving very powerfully as he led soon after 3 out before opening right up in the straight, looking cut from an entirely different cloth to the usual novice.

KARNIQUET (FR) had only a distant view of a potentially top-drawer stablemate but still shaped very well in getting straight back on the up after his mistake-fuelled flop behind Romeo Coolio; dropped out, travelled smoothly, still plenty to do before 2 out, rapid headway out wide before straight, chased leader approaching straight, no match for winner but pulled clear of rest; he'd likely be of serious interest in a County Hurdle assuming this means Grade 1 pretensions are shelved. GOOD AND CLEVER (IRE) has emerged with credit tackling Grade 1 novices as a maiden the last twice and would be a banker for something more ordinary; waited with, out wide, hampered 4 out, effort before 2 out to chase leader briefly, left behind gradually straight. KAID D'AUTHIE (FR) was still in need of the experience hiked in class and remains with potential, probably with a view to good-class handicaps in the short term rather than graded novice hurdles, though he looks a strapping sort in the Majborough mould who promises to reward any early switch to fences next season; tracked pace, novicey mistakes, lost ground briefly fifth, third again after 2 out before fading without being unduly knocked about. SEA OF SANDS (GER) shaped better than he had time in Romeo Coolio's race over Christmas but still fell below his earlier form, connections having called for a hood and tongue tie in tandem after 6 weeks off; held up, headway 2 out, not sustain effort.