Read the Timeform report of the Kennel Gate Novices' Hurdle, won in impressive fashion by Jonbon

A fifth win in 11 seasons for Nicky Henderson in a Grade 2 novice with some notable names on the roll of honour, Jonbon looking every bit as exciting as such as My Drogo, Yanworth and L'Ami Serge, among the pick of the winners in that time, a class apart from his rivals, even if a crawl to the second made the early stages a bit of a farce, the race developing from the turn.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

JONBON looked every bit as good here as he had in winning his maiden at Newbury, again in a race with a silly start, but a lot to like about how he went about things once sent to the front, speed and fluent jumping keys to his performance, an ideal combination for the Supreme; close up, jumped well in main, tanked along, led second, quickened straight, pushed along briefly 2 out, in command run-in, impressive; as good a prospect as has been seen in novice hurdles this season. COLONEL MUSTARD had had the opportunity to run to a useful level, tackling good company last spring, and had no answer to one sure to take high rank this winter; held up, effort entering straight, closing when not fluent 2 out, kept on run-in, no match for winner.

The Timeform Jury Service