Timeform report: Betfair Ascot Chase

The 3 that dominated the market are capable of similar form but Pic d'Orhy is the only one of the trio that was in his element under these conditions and had things under full control a long way out, L'Homme Presse out of the race with a circuit to go and Corbetts Cross never that comfortable in pursuit.

PIC D'ORHY (FR) mightn't be a top-notcher but he is a highly effective chaser at intermediate trips who's taken full advantage of the dearth of similar types over the last 3 or 4 seasons, nudging his career earnings to not far off the £1m barrier with this latest all-the-way Grade 1 success, his fine jumping and ability to sustain a strong gallop taking his rivals out of their comfort zones from a very early stage; forced pace, jumped well in main, typically travelled well, looked in control long way out, pushed along between last 2, unchallenged; he's not in anything at Cheltenham and the Melling will presumably be his next port of call (successful in 2023 but ran poorly in it last year).

CORBETTS CROSS (IRE) had rather been taken off his feet in the King George so it was probably no great surprise he couldn't live with an on-song Pic d'Orhy over 3f shorter on even less testing ground, always out of his comfort zone both in terms of his jumping and ability to travel; chased leader, awkward third (also screwed in the air at a few other fences), pushed along after 4 out, kept on, no impression on winner; the demands of the Gold Cup should suit him better, though whether he's actually good enough to play anything other than a minor role is a pretty sizeable question.

BLUE LORD (FR) isn't the force of old but ran much better than previously this season, this probably as good as he is nowadays; in touch, chased leaders from long way out, shaken up after 3 out, made no impression.

FLEGMATIK (FR) was here in an attempt to pick up some cheap prize money and did just that without being given anything like a hard time, participating in this unlikely to prove a barrier to him showing his form in the valuable 3m handicap at his second home of Kempton next weekend (has made frame in last 2 renewals); raced well off the pace, not always fluent, lost touch long way out.

LE PATRON (FR) after 9 weeks off, was flying much too high in this grade; in touch early, outpaced from seventh.

L'HOMME PRESSE (FR) is capable of showing his form going this way around but there's an increasing body of evidence that suggests he's ideally suited by racing left-handed, the game up from a very early stage here; prominent, clouted fourth, jumped left fifth, sixth, pulled up after seventh; previous comments about his Gold Cup prospects still hold good.