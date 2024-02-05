Timeform report: Ballyburn

The only previous Grade 1 winner flopped but it's highly doubtful even an on-song Farren Glory would have been able to live with the most promising young hurdler among those who completed a clean sweep of the top-level prizes of the weekend for his stable, the unbeaten runner-up in turn pulling as far clear of the third to give real substance to the result of a race that has done more than any to hammer home the modern-day dominance of Mullins, with only one of the last 13 renewals - Samcro's in 2018 - falling the way of another yard.

BALLYBURN (IRE) has some big shoes to fill given the Mullins-trained roll of honour for this Grade 1 novice but, in proving dominant 6 weeks on from running away from subsequent winners in a maiden over further here, did nothing to suggest he won't hold up his part of the bargain, establishing himself as a clearer pick in the Supreme than even the likes of Appreciate It and Vautour might have looked in the aftermath, creating a far more sparkling impression than market rival Jeriko du Reponet had in Britain the weekend before; he looks a most uncomplicated sort, agile for his size as well, though there's more than an air of top-level quality to him above and beyond those more functional attributes, as evidenced by how quickly he settled the issue when asked to quicken in the straight, still strong at the line without Townend - stood down later in the day - having to get near to the bottom of him; it will take a very good one to lower his colours at Cheltenham.

SLADE STEEL (IRE) enhanced his reputation even though losing his unbeaten record over hurdles, running into a potentially exceptional novice dropped to 2m when he'd seen things out so well over further at Navan 9 weeks earlier, suggesting he'll have the Baring Bingham rather than the Supreme on his Cheltenham agenda, his shortening to ante-post favouritism for the former in the aftermath hard to dispute; he couldn't go with the winner's turn of pace in the straight, but he did plenty right himself, from jumping fluently to sticking to his task so well that he stayed as far clear of the third as he finished behind the winner.

KING OF KINGSFIELD (IRE) was found out for pace hiked in grade but could yet make a smart novice, a point winner before his Rules career and clearly ready for 2½m now; patiently ridden, steady headway end of back straight, fourth when hung left early in straight, rallied well latter stages, went third final 100 yds; he'd be an interesting runner in a Coral Cup or Martin Pipe.

ABSURDE (FR) ran much better than he had in the Grade 1 here over Christmas and has still to peak, shaping better than the distance beaten suggests on the day as it was but set to raise his game all the more under different circumstances, chiefly a handicap away from the mud bearing in mind his smart Flat form; soon steadied, good progress home turn, went third straight, effort flattened out.

JIT LANGY (FR) is presumably down the Mullins pecking order but would still be a very interesting contender if able to squeeze in another run to ensure qualification for a big handicap, a stark change in tactics from Tipperary 9 months earlier perhaps suggesting there are bigger targets ahead; held up, mistake usual 3 out, still plenty to do next, progress home turn, stayed on gradually, finished with running left, not unduly punished; he's one to note.

DADDY LONG LEGS (FR) shaped better than he had at the Christmas meeting but still seemed to have his limitations exposed at this level, amateur ridden or not; waited with, headway usual 2 out, not sustain effort.

GOLD DANCER (FR) faced a stiff task starting out in Ireland at this exalted level following 9 months off; mid-division, shaken up usual 2 out, outpaced; a €250,000 purchase (from A. Chaille-Chaille) after winning at the second time of asking over hurdles at Compiegne, his next run should reveal more.

FASCILE MODE (IRE) wasn't up to the task; settled mid-field, lost ground gradually back straight, struggling when bad mistake usual 2 out.

FARREN GLORY (IRE) ran too badly to be true, returning to the track 6 weeks on from a heavy fall at Aintree that had seen his rider suffer an injury from which he still hasn't returned; in touch until end of back straight, beaten quickly, bled.

BOHER ROAD (IRE) was outclassed after 5 months off but still ran a discouraging race; jumped right, led until fourth, brushed aside quickly end of back straight.