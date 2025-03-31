It might not have been the filly expected by the market, but this 1000 Guineas Trial threw up a genuine Classic contender, Swelter belying her inexperience to get the better of the smart favourite in good style, the time nearly a second quicker than the colts' equivalent earlier on the card.

SWELTER built on the good impression she'd made when winning her maiden here 8 months earlier, neither the drop in trip nor the marked step up in grade a problem, going about things in a most straightforward manner and always holding the standard-setter; mid-division, travelled fluently, shaken up entering straight, quickened to lead entering final 1f, pushed out; she's open to improvement and is right in the Classic mix now.

EXACTLY set the standard but couldn't match her smart juvenile form on her return from 5 months, unable to adopt her usual prominent position having had the worst of the draw but making up plenty of ground in the straight, likely to be much closer to form next time; raced wide, mid-division, headway when hung left over 1f out, kept on, no match for winner.

CERCENE got back on the up after 5 months off, not looking out of place at pattern level this time and well worth another try at 1m given how well she hit the line; waited with, headway when had to wait for gap under 2f out, kept on well final 1f, never nearer.

CARLA RIDGE, who went without the tongue tie she'd worn when winning her maiden, coped well with the step up in both grade and trip returning from 6 months off; bumped start, handy, short of room briefly 1f out, no extra close home.

COPACABANA SANDS, back in a hood, has made a really promising start for current connections and was unlucky not to finish closer, a good chance she'd have been placed with a clear run; dived right leaving stalls, held up, smooth headway entering straight, denied a run entering final 1f, finished with running left.