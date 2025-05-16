Timeform report and analysis | Pride of Arras' Dante win

A Dante that seemed to revolve around the returning and unbeaten The Lion In Winter who’d already achieved a level good enough to have won a typical running of this, though he got into a state at the start and fluffed his lines; an ordinary pace lifted from halfway when the fourth kicked on and they finished in a bit of a heap behind the first 2, the time over 2 seconds slower than the preceding Middleton with the bare form unable to be rated too highly as a result, though that’s not to say it wasn’t an informative affair, the least-exposed and much-improved winner value for more than the bare result given both the trouble he met and the ease with which he asserted his authority once finally in the clear, and he's fully deserving of his place towards the head of the Derby betting.