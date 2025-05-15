Timeform report and analysis | Musidora Stakes won by Whirl

A typically small field but a stablemate of the favourite ensured that the gallop was strong, one of the trio that was stepping up in trip then sent to the front early in the straight and impressing with how far clear she managed to pull of an unbeaten pair; this was a remarkable tenth classic trial this spring for Aidan O’Brien and Whirl would have to be just about the most impressive of the lot, her performance backed up by the timefigure, in what tends to be the key Oaks trial, 2 of the last 4 winners going on to score at Epsom and another beaten just a short head there.