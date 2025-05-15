Menu icon
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Timeform's view

Timeform report and analysis | Musidora Stakes won by Whirl

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Thu May 15, 2025 · 1h ago

Read Timeform's report of the Musidora Stakes that was won by Whirl who continued Aidan O'Brien's domination of the classic trials.

A typically small field but a stablemate of the favourite ensured that the gallop was strong, one of the trio that was stepping up in trip then sent to the front early in the straight and impressing with how far clear she managed to pull of an unbeaten pair; this was a remarkable tenth classic trial this spring for Aidan O’Brien and Whirl would have to be just about the most impressive of the lot, her performance backed up by the timefigure, in what tends to be the key Oaks trial, 2 of the last 4 winners going on to score at Epsom and another beaten just a short head there.

