Timeform's view

Timeform report and analysis | Lead Artist's victory in the Lockinge

By Timeform
Mon May 19, 2025 · 5 min ago

Read Timeform's report of the Lockinge Stakes, which was won in game style by Lead Artist from Dancing Gemini.

This wasn't a Lockinge field that contained an outstanding older miler returning, a Baaeed or Palace Pier, but it was one with plenty of depth, a trio of classic winners from last year making their reappearance and closely matched on form with the best of those seen already this year; all 3 of those reappearing looked and shaped as if in need of the run to some degree and the finish was fought out by a pair that had contested the Mile at Sandown, little between them in the market that day or in the finish here, the winner stepping up considerably; it seems best to take the view that the third and fourth weren't quite at their best, the winner and second finding only marginal improvement, the race setting up nicely a potential rerun in the Queen Anne, a case to be made for any of the quartet, not to mention Sardinian Warrior, for whom presumably this came too soon after his win at Ascot.

